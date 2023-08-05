'The View' Bosses Not 'Throwing in The Towel' Despite Bickering Co-Hosts Making Show 'More Trouble to Produce Than It's Worth'

The View co-hosts keep their viewers on their toes with their opposing beliefs, and despite the show slightly changing after the recent death of co-creator Bill Geddie, RadarOnline.com is told there's "no truth" to recent reports that producers are ready to put the ABC gabfest to rest.

Geddie, 68, teamed with the late Barbara Walters in 1997 to create the concept and served as its producer until 2014. He sadly died on July 20 from heart problems.