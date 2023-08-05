Your tip
'The View' Bosses Not 'Throwing in The Towel' Despite Bickering Co-Hosts Making Show 'More Trouble to Produce Than It's Worth'

the view
Source: ABC
By:

Aug. 5 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

The View co-hosts keep their viewers on their toes with their opposing beliefs, and despite the show slightly changing after the recent death of co-creator Bill Geddie, RadarOnline.com is told there's "no truth" to recent reports that producers are ready to put the ABC gabfest to rest.

Geddie, 68, teamed with the late Barbara Walters in 1997 to create the concept and served as its producer until 2014. He sadly died on July 20 from heart problems.

the view geddie death
Source: ABC

The View's co-creator Bill Geddie died in July.

"Back in Bill's era The View was topical and intellectual — and the co-hosts debated, but kept it classy," an insider spilled to National Enquirer, claiming, "Now, they can't seem to go a day without someone picking a fight."

Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended in an anti-Semitism flap last year, recently fumed over country singer Miranda Lambert shaming selfie-snapping concertgoers.

"The other ladies were siding with the fans, so Whoopi very insolently walked off to take a selfie with a 91-year-old woman in the audience to prove just how rude it was to take pictures in the middle of a show," blabbed the insider.

the view whoopi
Source: ABC

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the show last year.

Days later, Sunny Hostin clashed with Joy Behar and Sara Haines over Jason Aldean's anti-woke video for Try That in a Smile Town and called the country king's Georgia birthplace of Macon "one of the most racist places in the country!"

A tipster told the National Enquirer, "They've only succeeded in turning off more viewers, and bosses are fed up. The View is more trouble to produce than it's worth — and they're ready to throw in the towel."

While an industry source told the outlet that a rating dig had rattled syndicators after hosts "created more backlash than they ever bargained for," a spokesperson for The View told RadarOnline.com that "The View is the most watched daytime talk show in the country."

The ladies continue to discuss hard topics, including a recent one that even made the show's own producer cringe. The View went on a convenient commercial break after Whoopi, 67, and Behar, 80, began swapping sex stories.

Whoopi began the conversation by chatting about getting intimate on vacation.

the view whoopi behar
Source: ABC

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar shocked viewers with their sex talk.

"While having great sex on vacation can be a good way to reconnect, noisy hotels, sunburns, and food poisoning can kill any chance of romance," Whoopi said, to which Behar interrupted that sex is best in Italy. The lonely producer shook his head in embarrassment, but the ladies' conversation continued to heat up.

The two's sex tangent took a turn when Goldberg started talking about getting it on in the water.

"Because, you know, if you tried to have sex in the pool, you know that's not easy because you're trying to up the hill and you're getting resistance from the water that is within..," the comedian said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

the view cast
Source: ABC

The controversial hosts may have bitten off more than they can chew.

"When you're in the pool, you are surrounded in the water... have you ever tried to put anything..." Goldberg started explaining before being interrupted by Behar who instructed her to "watch it now!"

"Brian's going to send us to commercial!" Alyssa Farrah Griffin jumped in, pointing out the nervous producer, who immediately cut off the program for a commercial break.

