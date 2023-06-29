Whoopi Goldberg Says Kevin McCarthy Has No 'Cojones' as 'The View' Co-hosts Take Turns Mocking House Speaker
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Kevin McCarthy and said he had no "cojones" while her co-hosts from The View taunted the House Speaker's flippant support of embattled ex-president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The co-hosts took pleasure in mocking the Republican Speaker, who they railed against after discussing the manner in which members of Congress conducted themselves as they pandered support from the MAGA base.
Goldberg branded McCarthy a meek leader and pointed to his remarks from a recent CNBC interview to prove her point.
McCarthy's interview failed to convince viewers that he had full confidence in Trump's ability to govern, as the ex-president led the Republican presidential primary polls.
According to Mediaite, the House Speaker said "I don’t know" if Trump was the "strongest" candidate for the GOP, before he later tried to backpedal his statement.
Goldberg called out McCarthy's apparent hypocrisy from a previous Fox News interview.
"McCarthy told Breitbart [Trump] is Biden’s strongest opponent," the comedian told her co-hosts. "What is happening here? I just want him to grow a pair of cojones that will give him some way to actually not waffle."
Sunny Hostin echoed Goldberg's remarks and jumped to criticize McCarthy.
"He can’t because of the deal he made to become speaker," Hostin said. "He gave away his cojones and kicked them under the table. He doesn’t have them anymore."
Sara Haines saw McCarthy's hesitancy as a political strategy, given negative election outcomes from Republicans who refused to vow blind support for Trump.
Haines said that McCarthy's refusal to outright say that Trump was unfit for office or the Republican nomination was enough to draw votes from MAGA voters.
Haines used an example of "extreme candidates" like Marjorie Taylor Greene that won primaries over less-divisive Republicans due to fear of retaliation from Trump supporters.
Despite his CNBC comments, McCarthy's campaign blasted a fundraising email to constituents that declared Trump was "the STRONGEST opponent to Biden."