Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspects She's Being Spied On After TV Turns on 'By Itself' and Showed 'Someone's Laptop Trying to Connect'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed suspicions that her smart TV may be spying on her after a bizarre event took place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone's laptop trying to connect to the TV," the GA-14 congresswoman tweeted Sunday.
MTG seemed to fear a plot against her, making a point about her well-being and explaining why she is passionate and outspoken towards her causes.
"Just for the record: I'm very happy," she continued. "I'm also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don't smoke and never have. I don't take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I'm not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else. Nor do I have anything to hide."
The GOP House Rep. continued, "I just love my country and the people and know how much they've been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I'm not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it."
In a separate tweet, MTG shared a 2019 article from CBS warning about how smart TVs "could be used to hack into your home computer network and spy on you."
It reported on FBI warnings that devices equipped with facial recognition, microphones, and cameras are susceptible to intrusion from cybercriminals. "Beyond the risk that your TV manufacturer and app developers may be listening and watching you, that television can also be a gateway for hackers to come into your home," the statement read.
MTG's tweets came after her recent spat with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on the House floor last week, following which the right-wing firebrand addressed.
"Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people," Boebert said during an interview with Fox's Sean Hannity. "I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans — Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats' policy."
"Marjorie is not my enemy," she explained. "Joe Biden's policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now and I'm doing everything I can to make sure I put them in check and hold them accountable and take our country back from this radical extremism that we are seeing."