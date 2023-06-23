Sean Hannity Grills Lauren Boebert About 'Little B----' Spat With Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'What's Going On With You Two?'
Fox News star Sean Hannity grilled Lauren Boebert this week about the recent spat between herself and fellow GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hannity’s blunt questioning came on Thursday night – just one day after Boebert and Greene were caught having a tense and unfriendly verbal altercation on the House floor on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’d be negligent if I didn’t ask you, alright, what’s going on with you and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene?” the Fox News host asked Boebert during his 9 PM program.
But rather than answer Hannity’s query, the Colorado congresswoman largely skirted the question and instead attacked President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
“Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people,” Boebert replied.
“I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats’ policy,” she continued. “Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combating right now.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hannity was asking about an incident that took place between Boebert and Greene on the House floor on Wednesday afternoon after Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden sooner than her GOP colleagues wanted.
According to sources that were also on the House floor during the pair’s spat, Greene called Boebert a “little b----” after Boebert confronted Greene about “statements” she made about her “publicly.”
“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you,” Greene reportedly shouted. “But you’ve been nothing but a little b---- to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”
“Ok, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert replied, to which Greene reportedly responded: “We were never together.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Boebert and Greene’s once-tight relationship has significantly deteriorated over the past several months.
In January, when Boebert repeatedly refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, the two congresswomen allegedly confronted each other in the women's bathroom of the Capitol.
“Greene questioned Boebert’s loyalty to McCarthy, and after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed out,” one source familiar with the confrontation shared at the time.
“Don’t be ugly!” Boebert reportedly replied before she “ran out like a little schoolgirl,” according to another House source.