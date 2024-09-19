Travis Kelce 'Having His Bank Balance Handled By Taylor Swift': 'She's Worth So Much More!'

Per the deal, Amazon's audio network, Wondery, will have exclusive rights to the NFL brothers' popular podcast for three years.

Travis has also several other cash-spinning ventures, including plans to try his hand at acting. In May, the pro footballer announced he had joined the cast star of an upcoming American Horror Story series.

He will also host a 20-episode spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? called Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? set to premiere on Amazon Prime in October.