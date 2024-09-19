Travis Kelce 'Having His Bank Balance Handled By Taylor Swift': 'She's Worth So Much More!'
Travis Kelce is rolling in dough after landing some major paydays.
But insiders tell RadarOnline.com the Kansas City Chiefs player has leaned on his billionaire superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for investment tips so he doesn't blow his fortune.
Last week, the 34-year-old Super Bowl champ and his retired, All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles brother, Jason Kelce, 36, inked an eye-popping $100million deal to renew their podcast series, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
Per the deal, Amazon's audio network, Wondery, will have exclusive rights to the NFL brothers' popular podcast for three years.
Travis has also several other cash-spinning ventures, including plans to try his hand at acting. In May, the pro footballer announced he had joined the cast star of an upcoming American Horror Story series.
He will also host a 20-episode spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? called Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? set to premiere on Amazon Prime in October.
The nine-time Pro Bowler also signed a $32.45million extension deal with the Chiefs, guaranteeing him $17million for the 2024 season.
His bank account has ballooned to the $100million mark, according to insiders.
This is just a drop in the bucket, however, compared to the funds the NFL tight end's 34-year-old girlfriend has in the bank, as she is worth a staggering $1.3billion.
A source said of Travis: "His net worth has absolutely skyrocketed and he's very excited and enjoying splashing some cash to celebrate.
"He's got so many offers coming in from all over the world right now, he's more in demand than any other NFL player."
The insider also noted the learning curve that comes along with such a financial surge, saying: "He's not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed."
Luckily for Travis, Taylor has been helping her beau keep a rein on his purse strings, according to the source, who explained: "Taylor's obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she's been offering him tips on how to handle the change.
"She's not micromanaging or trying to tell him what to do with his money, but she has been offering him some guidance."
The source continued: "He runs all his big decisions by his family, especially his brother, since they're in a partnership.
"And Taylor's also chiming in to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down...And there's no better business brain than Taylor to help keep him grounded."
