LeBron James, Taylor Swift & George Clooney's Finances Revealed In Secret IRS Records

Newly leaked IRS information shows that LeBron James, Taylor Swift and George Clooney are some of the only celebrities to come near cracking America’s top 400 income earners between the years 2013 and 2018.

The unprecedented information comes not only as actors, musicians, sports stars and other high-profile celebrities face mounting scrutiny regarding how much money they earn, but also as it’s recently been revealed that some of the richest people in the country reportedly pay lower tax rates than some of the less rich individuals throughout the nation.