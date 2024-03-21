Your tip
‘Stop Speaking On Me’: Monica Calls Out Ray J Over His Public Pleas for Her to Sign Onto Joint Tour With Brandy, Promise of $100 Million

Monica didn't hold back.

Mar. 21 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

Monica scolded Ray J for his campaign to convince her to embark on a co-tour with Brandy.

Earlier this week, the legendary singer appeared on Instagram Live to chat with her fans. During the session, Ray J kept writing her messages in the public chat.

Brandy has yet to comment on the situation.

“BRANDY / MONICA TOUR – PLEASE LET’S MAKE HISTORY, ONE RUN FOR THE FANS- 100M plus for both of you,” Ray J wrote.

Brandy and Monica recorded the massive 1998 hit The Boys is Mine. Both went on to have incredible solo careers. They reunited for a highly-watched Verzuz — but have yet to announce another project.

Monica told Ray J to keep her name out of his mouth.

Ray J reportedly made multiple comments during the Instagram Live that Monica did not respond to. However, days later, she posted a lengthy message on Instagram directed at him.

“I’ve been repeatedly contacted about interviews ect. where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed! I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour! [Ray J], I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public!” she said.

Monica continued, “A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful! Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one of one with an extensive catalog that I deeply respect & a voice sent from heaven! The conversation being had without she & I is starting to muddy the waters severely!”

She added, “She and I are both consummate professionals that share a massive recording as well as an entire era! Please allow this to remain positive & beautiful! Neither should open, we should give someone else that opportunity and co-headline a massive shared stage if this is to ever happen! Any further convo should be private.”

Ray J has yet to respond to Monica.

Monica added more context under The Shade Room’s post about her comments to Ray J.

Brandy has remained mum.

She said, “I get it, I will forever be the “bad guy” in this situation and no one will EVER pay attention or read/ listen to understand!!! I have no issues with anyone but it’s not real unless there’s a deal!!! There’s no 100 mill. No contract. media outlets calling for comments about an imaginary tour & this unfairly spikes the excitement of our supporters and the insinuation that the hold up of said (imaginary) deal taking place is, ME.”

