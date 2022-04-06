Locked Up: Singer Monica Visits Ex-Boyfriend C-Murder In Prison

R&B singer Monica paid a visit to her ex-boyfriend C-Murder (real name: Corey Miller) in prison, posing for a rare photo together behind bars.

Miller, who dated Monica, 41, in the '90s, is currently serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002. More than a decade after his arrest, two witnesses from the case recanted their testimonies in 2018, leading some to hope for his release.

The former flames were all smiles while reconnecting in a portrait obtained by The Neighborhood Talk.