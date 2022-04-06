Locked Up: Singer Monica Visits Ex-Boyfriend C-Murder In Prison
R&B singer Monica paid a visit to her ex-boyfriend C-Murder (real name: Corey Miller) in prison, posing for a rare photo together behind bars.
Miller, who dated Monica, 41, in the '90s, is currently serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002. More than a decade after his arrest, two witnesses from the case recanted their testimonies in 2018, leading some to hope for his release.
The former flames were all smiles while reconnecting in a portrait obtained by The Neighborhood Talk.
The New Orleans native, also known for being the brother of Master P, has long maintained his innocence as he and his loved ones have repeatedly called to have his conviction overturned.
Kim Kardashian famously tweeted about the case in August 2020, stating that she was joining forces with Monica and his legal team in an effort to #FreeCoreyMiller.
"My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas," Kardashian wrote about the victim. "I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy."
"True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids," the future lawyer continued.
"Since his [2009] trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict," Kardashian further explained. "The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted."
While he remains locked up, Miller did gush about what a support The Boy Is Mine singer has been in his fight for freedom, sharing a clip showing her telling the audience to yell out "Free C-Murder" during a concert.
"My baby kilt it at the show," his caption read in November 2021. "Her sanging, this outfit, a #TRUqueen we knew from day 1 this was real love. No opinion changes a fact and we got the history to prove that. If you know me you know how I'm coming bout her."