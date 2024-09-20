Comic Roy Wood Jr. Pleads With Media to Stop Calling Diddy 'Orgies' Freak Offs: 'It Makes It Feel Like a Crime Wasn't Happening... Which Probably There Was'
Sean Diddy Combs' alleged "freak off" sex parties have left the disgraced music mogul nicknamed "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0".
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal one comedian is begging the media to stop calling Diddy's alleged sex and drug-fueled parties "freak offs" because "it makes it feel like a crime wasn't happening".
Comic Roy Wood Jr., who hosts CNN's Have I Got News For You on Saturday nights, said: "As this trial unfolds and we find out all of the terrible things that were happening, I have one question.
"Can we use a word other than freak off? It don't roll off the tongue. It feels weird. It makes it feel like a crime wasn't happening... which probably there was."
Wood Jr., 45, released the preview for his latest Have I Got News For You episode shortly after Diddy, 54, was arrested at the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan on Monday.
While the comedian begged the media not to use the term "freak off" when talking about the jailed rapper's allegedly illicit parties, Wood Jr. also asked the media to start referring to Diddy by his real name.
He said: "The Diddy trial. Excuse me, the Sean Combs trial.
"Hey, stop calling this man by his nicknames."
Wood Jr. also discussed the guns, drugs, and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil found inside Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes when they were raided on March 25.
He continued: "There's a lot to talk about with this case. The guns, the drugs, the baby oil.
"This is how you know it was a lot of baby oil. The police didn't even take a picture with it. If it's one thing the police love doing after a search warrant, it's putting everything they found on the table and then taking that picture.
"No police want to stand next to 1,000 bottles of baby oil."
Meanwhile, the former Daily Show correspondent returned to his diatribe about Diddy's "freak offs" and his belief the "sessions" should be called something else.
He reiterated: "That's how much freaky stuff was happening in Puffy's house.
"They had to create a new word for what was happening. I don't know what to call it, but I can tell you right now, freak off is not the word. We need to stop.
"We need to have a meeting and figure out what we're going to call these sessions that occurred."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy was taken into custody on Monday evening after federal agents descended on the Manhattan hotel where he was staying after flying up from Miami in anticipation of his arrest.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday officially charged the embattled record producer with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing, and he is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50million bail proposal twice.
His arrest and indictment has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and several celebrities – including his former mentee Justin Bieber, 30, and pal Kevin Hart, 45 – are said to be "thrown" and "disturbed" by the sex crime allegations.
An insider said: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.
"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
As for Hart, a video of the comedian "hosting" one of Diddy's "freak off" parties has surfaced online in the wake of the rapper's arrest.
Leaked footage shows Hart stationed next to a bathtub speaking to the camera while holding up a microphone – before one female partygoer's hair lights on fire.
The Ride Along star is now said to be "panicking" over his association with the disgraced hip-hop mogul.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.