Comic Roy Wood Jr. Pleads With Media to Stop Calling Diddy 'Orgies' Freak Offs: 'It Makes It Feel Like a Crime Wasn't Happening... Which Probably There Was'

Sean Diddy Combs' alleged "freak off" sex parties have left the disgraced music mogul nicknamed "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0".

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal one comedian is begging the media to stop calling Diddy's alleged sex and drug-fueled parties "freak offs" because "it makes it feel like a crime wasn't happening".

Comic Roy Wood Jr., who hosts CNN's Have I Got News For You on Saturday nights, said: "As this trial unfolds and we find out all of the terrible things that were happening, I have one question.

"Can we use a word other than freak off? It don't roll off the tongue. It feels weird. It makes it feel like a crime wasn't happening... which probably there was."