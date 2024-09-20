Rihanna 'Teaming Up With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky' to Record Tribute Track for Tragic Rapper Friend Who Died After Collapsing on Stage

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are teaming up for a new tribute track dedicated to late rapper Fatman Scoop.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bajan superstar, 36, has laid down vocals for the song in a London studio this week and will feature alongside Scoop's other hip-hop pals including Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes and Flava Flav, plus British singer Morrissey.