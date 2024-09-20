Rihanna 'Teaming Up With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky' to Record Tribute Track for Tragic Rapper Friend Who Died After Collapsing on Stage
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are teaming up for a new tribute track dedicated to late rapper Fatman Scoop.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bajan superstar, 36, has laid down vocals for the song in a London studio this week and will feature alongside Scoop's other hip-hop pals including Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes and Flava Flav, plus British singer Morrissey.
Scoop originally worked on the song, called Hood Happy, with Rocky, 35, but since his passing, the latter has now turned the track into a tribute.
A source told The Sun: "Rihanna and Scoop knew each other well.
"They had collaborated before and more recently Scoop had recorded a song, Hood Happy, on Rocky’s upcoming album Don't Be Dumb.
"After his death, Rihanna was offered the chance to put some vocals on it.
"She spent the start of this week holed up in Red Bus Recording Studios in London.
"It was a super low-key visit and she was there for a day or two until the early hours."
Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, revealed he had recorded Hood Happy with Scoop during a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple 1 Music.
He said: "I literally tried to figure out how to get my favourite rappers.
"So I got a track with Fatman Scoop, Flavour Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey, and Busta Rhymes all on one.
"It's kind of nuts. We call that one Hood Happy. That’s coming soon."
Fatman Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman lII, died on stage during a concert in Connecticut last month.
The Be Faithful singer, 56, was seen struggling as he climbed onto a platform before passing out.
Medical teams desperately tried to revive him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital where he later died.
The musician's booking agency, MN2S, confirmed his passing in a statement to People, sharing they are "heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client."
It read: "Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe.
"His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.
"Fatman Scoop had been a valued member of the MN2S family for 15 years, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us."
Sharron Elkabas, the rapper's representative, wrote in an additional statement shared by MN2S, writing: "I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he was in such good spirits. It's hard to believe he is no longer with us."
Scoop was best known for his 1999 hit Be Faithful and also his high-profile collaborations with Missy Elliott, for her track Lose Control, and Mariah Carey's It's Like That.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.