Again? Busta Rhymes Throws Drink On Woman For Slapping His Butt, Years After Tossing Protein Shake At Gym Staffer
Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See! Busta Rhymes appeared to throw a drink on a woman after she made an advance toward his rear, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This marks the second time the 50-year-old rapper has tossed a beverage at someone in the last decade — showing that maybe his court-ordered anger management classes didn't work.
In a brand new video, Busta could be seen walking with his entourage before a female approached him from behind to smack his butt, which elicited a strong reaction from the Grammy-nominated musician.
Busta — whose real name is Trevor Smith, Jr. — immediately turned around, throwing his dark-colored beverage in the woman's direction.
The clip was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Tuesday, sparking a debate in the comment section.
"I mean ..hella disrespectful throwing the drink was better than a punch from them strong a-- shoulders," one person wrote. "Nah he shouldn't have done that," added a second.
"Respect people's bodies and boundaries," posted someone else as another user joked, "lawsuit brewing."
Busta's latest outburst comes 7 years after he pled guilty to harassment after being accused of throwing a protein shake at a gym employee.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the rapper was arrested in August 2015 and charged with felony assault after an NYC Steel Gym staffer accused him of chucking a cardboard carton of a strawberry-flavor protein drink at the employee's head, leaving the victim bruised following a dispute.
Busta's charge was downgraded from a felony after he pleaded guilty to harassment. He was ordered to anger management as part of his punishment.
Despite taking responsibility in court, the rapper's attorney continued to defend him.
“The criminal charges, especially charging him with a felony, was a bunch of bull,” Busta's lawyer, Scott Leemon, told The New York Times at the time. “Busta and I are glad the district attorney’s office agreed to drop all the criminal charges.”
As of this post, Busta has not addressed the latest incident.