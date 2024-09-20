Spurned Tennessee Woman Uses Bitcoin to Hire Online Hitman to Have Love Interest's New Wife Killed: 'It Needs to Seem Random'

A Tennessee woman whose love interest married someone else made arrangements and paid for the murder of the man's new wife. Now she will spend time behind bars for the attempted murder scheme, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Federal prosecutors announced in May 2023 that 48-year-old Melody Sasser was charged with one count of murder for hire after she allegedly paid almost $10,000 in Bitcoin to hire a hitman to kill Jennifer Wallace, the new wife of the man Sasser met on a dating website, the Daily Beast reported.