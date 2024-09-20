Cheating Foo Fighters Rocker Dave Grohl Blasted as 'Scumbag' and 'Serial Cheater' by Ex-Girlfriend Kari Wuhrer Amid Lovechild Scandal
Dave Grohl has even more skeletons in his closet, according to an ex-girlfriend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Foo Fighters rocker's former model lover Kari Wuhrer has branded him a "scumbag" and "serial cheater" amid his lovechild scandal.
Wuhrer, 57, dated Grohl, 55, in the late 1990s, but she claims he was dating another woman when he first pursued her.
The 57-year-old revealed she first learned of Grohl's "two-timing" behavior when she called into Howard Stern's radio show for an interview and vented about their relationship after the rocker "yelled" at her.
Unbeknownst to Wuhrer at the time, Grohl was in a relationship with snowboarder Tina Basich, who heard the interview and promptly broke up with the former Nirvana drummer.
Wuhrer told TMZ: "'I was letting the cat out of the bag ... I never heard about her. He never spoke of it."
She also claimed the drama sparked by the Stern phone call led to her break up with Grohl, whom she claimed never spoke to her again.
While the two exes have run into each other over the years thanks to their children going to the same playground, Wuhrer said Grohl still refused to speak to her.
She said: "He would just look at me like I didn't exist. I just felt like I knew he was scumbag after that."
The revelation comes as Grohl announced on Instagram he fathered a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum, whom he's been married to since 2003 and shares three daughters with.
Wuhrer further alleged while she and Grohl haven't spoken in decades, there had been "rumblings" around Hollywood he cheated on Blum.
She suggested the rocker do the right thing and apologize to the exes he's cheated on – and hoped he will step up for his newborn daughter.
Meanwhile, Blum, 48, was recently spotted without her wedding ring as she enjoyed a lesson from her "hot" tennis coach, Christopher Crabb, 55.
Prior to Grohl's confession, he allegedly accused his wife of having a "flirty" relationship with the tennis instruction – whom she's received lessons from for years.
One insider claimed Grohl's alleged jealousy was merely a distraction from his own infidelity.
A source said: "Dave Grohl has been jealous for ages about Jordyn's hot tennis coach.
"They've had arguments about him, and Dave thinks they've flirted. Jordyn has told him he's crazy to even think that. But Dave has persisted."
Blum's recent lesson came after former roommates and friends of the so-called "alt-porn goddess" Annaliese Neilsen alleged she had a "15-year affair" with the musician – and flaunted it to her inner circle.
Ex-rommate Tyler Ammons, 30, recalled being shocked when he came home to his Los Angeles apartment and found Grohl and Nielsen sitting on the couch together.
He said: "It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in.
"I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left.
"It was casually a thing the whole time (we lived together).
"She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019."
