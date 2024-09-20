Cheating Foo Fighters Rocker Dave Grohl Blasted as 'Scumbag' and 'Serial Cheater' by Ex-Girlfriend Kari Wuhrer Amid Lovechild Scandal

Dave Grohl has even more skeletons in his closet, according to an ex-girlfriend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Foo Fighters rocker's former model lover Kari Wuhrer has branded him a "scumbag" and "serial cheater" amid his lovechild scandal.

Wuhrer, 57, dated Grohl, 55, in the late 1990s, but she claims he was dating another woman when he first pursued her.