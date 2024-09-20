Putin Crony Warns Threatens 'World War Using Nuclear Weapons' Over Europe's Support of Ukraine: ‘No One Should Have Any Illusions’

A close ally of President Vladimir Putin recently issued a stark warning to Western governments, cautioning that any approval for Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons to attack deep within Russian territory could spark a nuclear war.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma and a member of Putin's Security Council, made the statement in response to a recent vote in the European Parliament advocating for EU countries to authorize such actions by Kyiv, according to Reuters.