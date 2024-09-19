Your tip
Scandal-Hit Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum Ditches Wedding Ring While Out With 'Hot' Tennis Coach — Whose 'Flirting Enraged Foo Fighters Rocker'

Composite photo of Dave Grohl, Jordyn Blum
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl has previously accused wife Jordyn Blum of having a "flirty" releationship with her tennis coach.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Jordyn Blum has ditched her wedding ring a for training session with her hunky tennis coach, whom cheating husband Dave Grohl detests.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair were spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a week after the Foo Fighters rocker revealed he had fathered a baby out of wedlock.

dave grohl secrets cheating foo fighters porn groupies
Source: MEGA

The Foo Fighters frontman is battling to save his 21-year marriage after fathering a love child.

The tennis session is Blum's first public outing since Grohl's statement and she looked in high spirits as she enjoyed a four-hour session with coach Christopher Crabb, 55.

Before Grohl confessed his own infidelities, he allegedly accused his wife of 21 years of having a "flirty" relationship with Crabb.

But insiders claim Grohl's outburst could have been a distraction technique from his cheating.

dave grohl wife jordyn blum ditches wedding ring tennis coach flirting foo fighters
Source: MEGA

Grohl and Blum seen attending Wimbledon in the summer before scandal hit.

They told DailyMail.com: "Dave Grohl has been jealous for ages about Jordyn's hot tennis coach.

"They've had arguments about him, and Dave thinks they've flirted. Jordyn has told him he's crazy to even think that. But Dave has persisted."

Blum, 48, has been training with the tennis coach for a number of years, sometimes having three lessons a week at his $1.4million Tarzana property.

dave grohl wife jordyn blum ditches wedding ring tennis coach flirting foo fighters
Source: MEGA

The rocker and wife Blum share three children, two of which deleted their social media accounts in wake of his love child revelation.

Crabb has previously described Blum as a "great student" and she's clearly a talented player, given she has competed in competitions since taking up the sport seven years ago.

He's also trained singer Hillary Duff, Scrubs star Zach Braff, plus Anchorman actor Steve Carell and wife Nancy.

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz was seen leaving the same lesson as Blum.

dave grohl wife jordyn blum ditches wedding ring tennis coach flirting foo fighters
Source: MEGA

Blum is a big tennis fan and has played in tournaments.

Dave Grohl

The mother-of-three was later spotted grabbing lunch at a local restaurant.

Since Grohl, 55, announced the arrival of his love child, Blum has reportedly been consoled "24/7" by close friend and Hollywood star Kate Hudson.

She has even offered Blum the opportunity to move into her house.

A source told DailyMail.com: "(Hudson) was shocked and appalled that at Dave's age, he's still cheating – not only on Jordyn but on their daughters as well.

revealed dave grohls secret relationship with alt porn goddess amid cheating scandal and secret love child reveal
Source: MEGA

The Foo Fighters star with wife Blum and daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15 and Ophelia Saint, 10, in happier times.

"Kate told Jordyn she's there for her 24/7 and not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it's for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart.

"Kate would stay with her in a heartbeat if she asked"

Grohl has been rocked by further claims this week he had a 15-year affair with X-rated website creator Annaliese Neilsen, dubbed the "Alt-Porn Goddess".

Kate Hudson
Source: MEGA

Hollywood actress has been supporting close friend Jordyn "24/7".

Neilsen’s former roommate Tyler Ammons, 30, recalled the moment he saw the former Nirvana rocker inside the home they shared.

He said: "It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in.

"I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left.

"It was casually a thing the whole time (we lived together).

"She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

