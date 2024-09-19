BREAKING: Fears Grow of ‘Chemical Attack’ THIRD Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump As Rally Goers Hospitalized With Blindness: ‘My Eyes Were Burning’

On Sept. 12, Trump held a rally in Tucson, which drew over 2,000 people despite the 100 degree heat. The event ended with a number of Trump supporters heading to the emergency room for the treatment of bizarre symptoms.

Several attendees at Donald Trump ’s Arizona rally have reported experiencing mysterious eye issues following the gathering, sparking fears of a possible third assassination attempt on the former president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Secret Service told the station the agency was unaware of anything out of the ordinary at the rally or of any planned threat to Trump in Arizona.

“The Trump campaign has been collecting information," the Trump campaign told KVOA in a statement, noting, "We remain committed to the countless patriots that attend our high-energy, high-impact rallies across the country.”

While the group on the left reported no symptoms or anything suspicious, several people in the group to the right exited the rally reportedly experiencing excruciating pain in their eyes.

Forty-eight VIP attendees were selected to be onstage with Trump, and campaign organizers split them into two groups — one on stage right and one on stage left.

Mayra Rodriguez, a former Planned Parenthood director turned Trump supporter, said her eyes were burning and she was struggling to see. Her condition grew so bad hat she went to the emergency room, where medics asked if she had been sprayed with anything.

Days later, Rodriguez said she is still suffering pain, telling KVOA: "I can't see anything. When I try to open my eyes it's like a white cloud of cover. It hurts."

A brother and sister, who declined to be named, were sitting near Rodriguez at the event. “It kept getting worse and worse, my eyes were watering a lot, my nose started running then I started feeling my face get really flushed and my neck felt like it was on fire and it just progressed from there," the sister told KVOA.