The Warts-and-All Documentary Oprah Winfrey Never Wants the World to See: Billionaire Talk Show Queen 'Spent Fortune Getting Show on Life Buried'

The source told Page Six: "Kevin made the film, but Oprah didn't like it and he refused to change it, and Oprah has paid back her fee to Apple."

A spokesperson for Winfrey – who ended her content deal with Apple in September 2022 – confirmed the news.

They said: "As the Apple TV+ deal was coming to an end, Ms. Winfrey bought back the rights to her docuseries and has since decided to put the doc on hold.

"Ms. Winfrey believes Lisa Erspamer and Kevin MacDonald are incredibly talented filmmakers and is grateful for the time and energy they put into the project."