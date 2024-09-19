Home > News > Princess Diana Princess Diana's Lover Dodi's Father Mohamed Al Fayed Branded 'Absolute Monster' Who 'Raped Five Women' — and 'Told One to Disinfect Herself After Attack' Source: MEGA Mohamed Al Fayed has been branded a "monster" after he was accused of raping five women. By: Mike Boyce Sept. 19 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Mohamed Al Fayed has been accused of raping five women while they worked at Harrods. RadarOnline.com can reveal the father of Princess Diana’s lover Dodi is also alleged to have assaulted another 20 female employees, who claim the attacks took place inside the company’s offices, in Fayed's London apartment, or on foreign trips often in Paris at the Ritz hotel.

Source: MEGA Mohamed Al Fayed died last year aged 94.

The Egyptian billionaire, who died last year aged 94, allegedly toured the London department store's sales floors looking for young female assistants he found attractive before isolating and attacking them. According to a new BBC documentary called Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, which launched the claims, store chiefs failed to intervene and also helped cover up allegations against Al Fayed.

Source: MEGA The former Harrods' owner allegedly walked the shop floor to identify attractive female sales assistants.

One of his alleged victims named Gemma, a Harrods shop assistant between 2007 and 2009, told how his behavior would become more sinister during trips abroad, when he allegedly raped her while staying at a lavish residence in Paris. Gemma claims Al Fayed attempted to get in bed with her as she woke up, before lying on top of her.

Source: MEGA The Egyptian billionnaire's behaviour allegedly got increasingly sinister during foreign trips.

She said: "I told him, 'No, I don't want you to'. "And he proceeded to just keep trying to get in the bed, at which point he was kind of on top of me and really couldn't move anywhere. "I was kind of face down on the bed and he just pressed himself on me." Gemma says after she was raped by the Harrods tycoon, she cried, before he aggressively told her to wash herself with disinfectant, Dettol.

Mohamed Al Fayed was branded "vile" by one of his victims.

She added: "Obviously he wanted me to erase any trace of him being anywhere near me." Another woman told of allegedly being raped at the Mayfair store as a teenager. She said: "Mohamed Al Fayed was a monster, a sexual predator with no moral compass whatsoever. "We were all so scared. He actively cultivated fear. If he said 'jump', employees would ask, 'How high?'" She added: "I think Mohamed Al Fayed is a rapist – he is a serial rapist."

Another alleged victim, named Sophia, claims he tried to rape her more than once while she worked as a shop assistant between 1988 to 1991. She said: "He was vile." Her feelings were shared by Rachel, not her real name, who stayed at one of Al Fayed's apartments – on bus assistance – instead of taking a taxi home after a night shift aged just 19. She claimed he invited her into his personal apartment in London, where he asked her to sit on the bed, with his hand on her leg and a firm grip.

Source: MEGA The eccentric former Harrods boss once purchased Premier League club Fulham.

Rachel said: "I made it obvious that I didn't want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over. "I remember feeling his body on me, the weight of him. Just hearing him make these noises. And just going somewhere else in my head." She added: "He raped me. Afterwards, you blame yourself. You're there to do a job and this is your boss standing there in front of you in a dressing gown. "And so even when you're trying to get out of the situation, I'm trying not to offend him."

Harrods' current owners said they were "utterly appalled" by the allegations, stressing the company today is "very different". Al Fayed’s son Dodi died in the same Paris car crash that claimed Princess Diana's life in 1997. The pair started dating shortly before their tragic deaths, spending time together on his yacht in the South of France with Diana's sons, Princes William and Harry. They also travelled to Sardinia before flying to Paris where they both perished in the crash.

