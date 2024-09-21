Your tip
Booze, Locked Doors and Fetishes: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Boasted About Stomach-Churning Recipe for 'Killer' Freak-Off Party Years Before Sex Trafficking Arrest

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bragged about his 'freak out' parties decades ago.

By:

Sept. 21 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs morbidly joked about locking women up at his infamous "freak out" parties in a resurfaced interview.

A 2002 interview with Diddy on Late Night with Conan O'Brien went viral as he talked about having "locks on the doors" to prevent women from leaving his parties.

The disgraced music mogul, 54, was arrested in New York on Monday, September 16, amid a sex trafficking probe and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

sean diddy combs locked door boasted recipe killer freak off party
Source: MEGA

A 24-year-old Leonardo Dicaprio was photographed at Diddy's 1999 bash.

During the interview, Diddy gave tips on how to throw a "killer party" and told the talk show host: "This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course."

He continued by listing off "alcohol" and "water" as essentials.

When Conan asked why water was so high on the list, Diddy said: "I don't know if guys have noticed this, like, a lot of ladies drink water at parties. They just, you know, so if you don't have what they need, they're gonna leave. Gotta keep them there. You need locks on the doors."

Conan paused for a moment before commenting: "Okay, this is sounding kind of dangerous now."

sean diddy combs locked door boasted recipe killer freak off party
Source: MEGA

Diddy listed off 'alcohol' and 'water' as essentials for his parties.

Diddy attempted to defend his comments when he told the host, "It's a little kinky", before he continued to list off his tips to Conan and the audience.

He said: "You need a lot of heat. Don't have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol, and you know, everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose and builds up a nice little sweat."

Conan chimed in again to say: "That just sounds disgusting."

The disgraced rapper finished his list and said: "You need good music. You need me, of course."

sean diddy combs locked door boasted recipe killer freak off party
Source: MEGA

Diddy held a Labor Day white party each year from 1998 to 2009.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy was branded "the new Jeffrey Epstein" as allegations of sexual violence began to pile up against him.

The rapper was arrested and charged in a three-count federal indictment this week accusing him of masterminding a sprawling sex-trafficking ring. Per the indictment, he allegedly forced women and male prostitutes to engage in drug-fueled "extended sexual performances", which sometimes lasted for days.

Diddy and his legal team failed to score a bail package, leading the music mogul to remain behind bars in New York until his trial date.

sean diddy combs locked door boasted recipe killer freak off party
Source: MEGA

Diddy said he would 'lock the door' to keep women at his parties.

Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's mansions in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25. They seized a stash of firearms and electronics following a slew of civil lawsuits alleging the rapper of sexual assault.

The accusers included R&B singer Cassie Ventura, a former girlfriend of Combs' who said he subjected her to a brutal decade-long campaign of sexual abuse and violence beginning when she was 19.

Cassie's suit was quickly settled out of court for undisclosed terms, but surveillance footage surfaced of Diddy dragging and beating his then-girlfriend in a hotel hallway.

