Booze, Locked Doors and Fetishes: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Boasted About Stomach-Churning Recipe for 'Killer' Freak-Off Party Years Before Sex Trafficking Arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs morbidly joked about locking women up at his infamous "freak out" parties in a resurfaced interview.

A 2002 interview with Diddy on Late Night with Conan O'Brien went viral as he talked about having "locks on the doors" to prevent women from leaving his parties.

The disgraced music mogul, 54, was arrested in New York on Monday, September 16, amid a sex trafficking probe and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.