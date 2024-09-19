Diddy And J Lo's Sex Tape Scandal Explodes Again in Wake of Rapper's Arrest: 'It Torpedoed Her Marriage to Ben Affleck and Devastated Her Ex'
He's said to have a stash of CCTV sex tapes filmed in his mansion like Jeffrey Epstein's house of horrors.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the scandal over Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly making an X-rated video with Jennifer Lopez has resurfaced as he languishes in jail on federal sex trafficking charges.
Sources say it laid waste to both Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck and left her second marriage with Cris Judd in tatters.
An insider, when the singer and Judd split in 2002, said: "Diddy is obsessed with Jennifer – and he deserves a lot of blame for wrecking her and Judd's marriage.
"People close to Diddy say that when they were dating, he made a video of them making hot, passionate love."
The insider continued: "Diddy's friends let it be known that he still had the tape. Slowly, the word spread through the tight-knit group of backup singers, dancers and musicians who work for top stars."
According to the source, Judd, now 55, went "crazy" when he first learned about the alleged sex tape between Lopez and Diddy.
They said: "Cris angrily confronted Jennifer, asking her, 'Was Diddy a better lover than me?' Then he said, 'Admit it – you're still in love with him!'
"Jennifer, who was starring in the movie Enough at the time, finally had enough of Cris' whining. She finally told him, 'This marriage is over!'"
Lopez and Judd's marriage was said to have deteriorated further after she and Affleck, now 52, met while starring in Gigli together in 2001.
Judd allegedly "threw a temper tantrum" and "stormed out" of the grand opening of Lopez's restaurant in Pasadena, California after she filmed a steamy love scene with Affleck for the film.
A source said: "Cris and Jennifer were arguing in front of everyone that night.
"Finally, Jennifer said, 'This is not the time or place to talk about this.' But Cris wouldn't stop.
"Some people said they argued because Jennifer failed to give Cris any recognition for helping with the restaurant – and because she hired her ex-husband, former waiter Ojani Noa, to manage it.
"But the fight was really about Diddy's sex tape."
The pair finalized their divorce in January 2003.
But according to Suge Knight, the alleged sex tape between Diddy and Lopez may have also played a major role in her split from Affleck earlier this year.
The 59-year-old record producer and convicted felon speculated the FBI recovered the alleged sex tape – and other "compromising" videos featuring Lopez – when federal agents raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions in March.
They then allegedly gave the videos to Affleck who could "never look" at Lopez the same way ever again.
He said: "I'm quite sure the FBI probably called. And the FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck.
"It's a white man who got respect in the white world. I'm quite sure they said, 'We want to show you some things about your wife.'
"When he sees the s--- that her and Diddy were doing and who they were doing it with, I'm quite sure they gave his a-- those tapes. And I'm quite sure that he can never look at her the same."
Knight also claimed the FBI recovered videos implicating Lopez in the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting incident that saw rapper Shyne allegedly take the fall for Diddy – whom Lopez was still dating at the time.
He said: "The FBI know the fact that J. Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne's or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Diddy's."
Knight, regarding Lopez and Affleck's split, added: "I'm quite sure they headed for divorce because that's a man who had a good life. He's living his life. He got his own team.
"She done brought all that extra s--- out and now that motherf----- he want out."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez, 55, officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20. She listed their date of separation as April 26.
Flash forward to Monday, and Diddy, 54, was arrested in Manhattan.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday charged the disgraced music mogul, and Lopez's ex, with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
