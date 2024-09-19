Diddy And J Lo's Sex Tape Scandal Explodes Again in Wake of Rapper's Arrest: 'It Torpedoed Her Marriage to Ben Affleck and Devastated Her Ex'

He's said to have a stash of CCTV sex tapes filmed in his mansion like Jeffrey Epstein's house of horrors.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the scandal over Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly making an X-rated video with Jennifer Lopez has resurfaced as he languishes in jail on federal sex trafficking charges.

Sources say it laid waste to both Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck and left her second marriage with Cris Judd in tatters.

An insider, when the singer and Judd split in 2002, said: "Diddy is obsessed with Jennifer – and he deserves a lot of blame for wrecking her and Judd's marriage.

"People close to Diddy say that when they were dating, he made a video of them making hot, passionate love."