Mohamed Al-Fayed's Rape Accusers' Fury Over 'Crown' Portrayal Of 'Vile' Ex-Harrods Boss As 'Funny and Gregarious'

The bombshell documentary included one accuser watching an episode of The Crown featuring Mohamed entitled "Mou Mou", a reference to the nickname he insisted on being called.

In the scene, Mohamed, played by Salim Daw, and Diana, played by Elizabeth Deblicki, meet for the very first time. His character comes across as warm and cheerful, a far cry from how his accusers described him in real life.

One of his accusers, Gemma, worked as his personal assistant from 2007 to 2009. After watching the clip, she said: "To be honest it's made me hot and bothered, I think he comes across pleasant and we all know he's not."