Mohamed Al-Fayed's Rape Accusers' Fury Over 'Crown' Portrayal Of 'Vile' Ex-Harrods Boss As 'Funny and Gregarious'
Mohamed Al-Fayed's rape accusers were outraged over his portrayal in Netflix's The Crown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the five women who accused the late ex-Harrods boss of sexual assault slammed the hit streaming series for presenting him as "funny and gregarious".
Mohamed's son, Dodi Fayed, dated the late Princess Diana and was killed alongside her in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
The women's anger over how Mohamed was presented on the show, which they claimed effectively "eulogized" him, was brought to light during a recent BBC special, Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, which examined the allegations against him.
Mohamed, who died aged 94 in August 2023, was accused of sexually assaulting the alleged victims over a span of decades, from 1984 to 2010, when the famous London department store was sold.
More than 20 former Harrods employees have come forward with sexual abuse accusations against Mohamed.
They claimed their former boss ruled over the store with a "culture of fear".
Their accusations included vivid details of alleged rapes perpetrated by Mohamed, as well as claims the business not only failed to help victims, but covered up their allegations.
The bombshell documentary included one accuser watching an episode of The Crown featuring Mohamed entitled "Mou Mou", a reference to the nickname he insisted on being called.
In the scene, Mohamed, played by Salim Daw, and Diana, played by Elizabeth Deblicki, meet for the very first time. His character comes across as warm and cheerful, a far cry from how his accusers described him in real life.
One of his accusers, Gemma, worked as his personal assistant from 2007 to 2009. After watching the clip, she said: "To be honest it's made me hot and bothered, I think he comes across pleasant and we all know he's not."
Another accuser, Sophia, who also worked as his personal assistant from 1988 to 1991, said: "It makes him look so funny and gregarious, and he could turn that on, but he wasn't. He was vile."
Sophia alleged her former boss tried to rape her on more than one occasion.
She added: "That makes me angry, people shouldn't remember him like that, it's not how he was."
Throughout the documentary, his accusers claimed they were coerced into undergoing invasive medical exams – and in some cases tested positive for sexually transmitted diseases.
They further alleged their results were sent directly to the former Harrods boss.
Thirteen women who spoke to the BBC claimed they were sexually assaulted at Mohamed's home in London, four of whom claimed they were raped.
In July 2023, the department store started the process of settling claims with women who alleged they were abused by Mohamed.
Harrods issued a statement on the accusations, in which they said they were "utterly appalled" by the allegations and apologized to victims.
