Devastated Dustin Hoffman's Sad Last Days: Star 'Set to Say Final Farewell to Hollywood' Amid 'Megalopolis' Flop
He's a big-screen stalwart with millions in the bank and at least 66 movies under his belt.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal Dustin Hoffman is set to say farewell to Hollywood after his latest film was branded a "confusing, bloated disaster".
A source said about the sad ending to his award-winning career: "Dustin knows his legacy is secure with his films like Tootsie, Rain Man and Kramer vs. Kramer.
"But he really hoped he had one more legendary film left in him, so he hitched his star to one of the most accomplished film directors of all time, Francis Ford Coppola.
"It crushes him that Megalopolis will be legendary all right – as one of the biggest turkeys ever made!"
The futuristic film – which reunites Hoffman, 87, with his controversial Midnight Cowboy co-star Jon Voight, 85, and also features younger stars Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza, both 40 – was slammed by critics in early reviews.
One review has called Coppola's $120million passion project "self-indulgent, absolute madness" and “bat-s--- crazy".
Another read: "Sanctimonious to the point of insulting, Megalopolis is a cautionary tale — though not about the entropic nature of empires and civilization. It's a warning about what too much money, too much self-seriousness and too little editing can do to an artist."
The film suffered more problems when its distributor, Lionsgate, had to pull the trailer and admit the quotes it used to praise the film were fake.
Fans also questioned Coppola's choice to cast some controversial actors in Megalopolis – with Hoffman being among them.
Hoffman was accused by multiple women of sexual assault, according to various reports, although his attorney has called the accusations "defamatory falsehoods".
Voight has been criticized for his friendship and support of former President Donald Trump and his up-and-down relationship with his superstar daughter, Angelina Jolie.
Also part of the cast is Shia LaBeouf, 38, who has been arrested several times. The Transformers star was also sued by his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs, for "sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress".
LaBeouf claims many of the allegations made against him are not true. But he also agreed his accusers deserved "the opportunity to air their statements publicly" and he needed to "accept accountability for those things I have done".
The supporting cast of the film is so full of "canceled" actors Coppola, 85, addressed his casting choices – which he claimed were intentional.
He told Rolling Stone: "What I didn't want to happen is that we're deemed some woke Hollywood production that's simply lecturing viewers.
"The cast features people who were canceled at one point or another."
With all the drama surrounding the film, the source claims Hoffman is truly hanging up his hat and spending the rest of his time with his wife of 43 years, Lisa.
They said: "Dustin believed he could still be part of a blockbuster.
"With this one going bust, he's ready to say goodbye to his profession!"
