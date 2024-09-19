Devastated Dustin Hoffman's Sad Last Days: Star 'Set to Say Final Farewell to Hollywood' Amid 'Megalopolis' Flop

He's a big-screen stalwart with millions in the bank and at least 66 movies under his belt.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal Dustin Hoffman is set to say farewell to Hollywood after his latest film was branded a "confusing, bloated disaster".

A source said about the sad ending to his award-winning career: "Dustin knows his legacy is secure with his films like Tootsie, Rain Man and Kramer vs. Kramer.