Dustin Hoffman Accused Of Exposing Himself To A Minor & Assaulting Two Other Women

The sexual assault allegations against acting legend Dustin Hoffman are growing, and now a trio of new accusers have stepped forward with tales of the Oscar winner’s inappropriate behavior — one of whom was a minor at the time.

In an explosive new expose in Variety, the Tootsie star is accused of exposing himself to his daughter’s underage friend, and assaulting two other women.

Cori Thomas was 16 when she met Hoffman in 1980. Thomas was friends with his daughter, Karina, and wasn’t suspicious when she found herself one night alone with the actor in his hotel room.

Nor was she worried when he excused himself to go take a shower.

“I was just sitting there waiting for my parents,” Thomas told Variety.

A few minutes later, “He came out of the bathroom with a towel at first wrapped around him, which he dropped. He was standing there naked. I think I almost collapsed, actually. It was the first time I had ever seen a naked man.

“I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do. And he milked it. He milked the fact that he was naked. He stood there. He took his time.”

Hoffman eventually put on a robe and sat on the bed, asking her to rub his feet.

“I didn’t know what to do in the circumstance,” she said. “I didn’t know that I could say no, so I did it. And he kept telling me, ‘I’m naked. Do you want to see?’”

Thomas said that she pretended not to hear Hoffman as he made suggestive comments to her, sitting in fear until her mother finally arrived to take her home, and unbeknownst to her, rescue her daughter.

She kept quiet about the encounter for years, only recently revealing what happened.

Melissa Kester met Hoffman as he was recording vocal tracks for the movie Ishtar, and asked her to join him in the audio booth during one take.

“He was in the recording booth, and he was like, ‘Send Melissa in here. I’m bored. Send Melissa in here,’” said Kester. “He may have been being flirtatious, but it wasn’t to the point of being obscene, because my boyfriend’s there.”

But things quickly turned uncomfortable when the Graduate star started hugging her as he was singing.

“And as he’s doing that, he literally just stuck his fingers down my pants,” Kester revealed. “He put his fingers inside me. And the thing I feel most bad about is I didn’t know what to do. I just stood there. I just froze in the situation like ‘Oh my god, what is happening?’ It’s shocking when that happens to you.”

Kester claims the creep kept his hand down her pants for nearly 20 seconds, and that she was too afraid to say anything. She described the feeling afterward like being raped.

A third woman who asked to remain anonymous told Variety that Hoffman also assaulted her while working on Ishtar and that she had a subsequent sexual encounter with him that she characterized as consensual.

It’s the latest in a series of accusations against Hoffman. As Radar reported, actress Kathryn Rossetter claimed the movie icon subjected her to “nightly sexual harassment” while they were co-stars in the 1984 Broadway production of Death of a Salesman.

And author Anna Graham Hunter claimed that Hoffman groped her when she was a 17-year-old intern working on the 1985 TV movie of Death of a Salesman.

Hoffman has not addressed the latest bombshell claims, but did apologize in a statement to Hunter, saying “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

