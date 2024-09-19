How Diddy’s ‘Freak-Off CCTV Network’ Could Nail Sex Trafficking-Accused Bad Boy Records Mogul — As Mansion Raid Cop Brands Him ‘As Bad as Epstein’

Disturbing new details have emerged about alleged “sex rooms” in Sean “Diddy” Combs' Miami mansion, reportedly filled with sex toys, bondage gear, hidden cameras and lingerie, according to a federal source who claimed the disgraced rapper is “as bad as Epstein.”

RadarOnline.com can reveal, a Department of Homeland Security agent involved in the raid on Combs' Florida property alleged that rooms were explicitly “dedicated to sex,” with cameras capturing everything from multiple angles.