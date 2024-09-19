Your tip
How Diddy’s ‘Freak-Off CCTV Network’ Could Nail Sex Trafficking-Accused Bad Boy Records Mogul — As Mansion Raid Cop Brands Him ‘As Bad as Epstein’

Source: MEGA

Disturbing new details emerged about alleged 'sex rooms' in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami mansion, with a federal source saying the disgraced rapper is 'as bad as Epstein.'

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Disturbing new details have emerged about alleged “sex rooms” in Sean “Diddy” Combs' Miami mansion, reportedly filled with sex toys, bondage gear, hidden cameras and lingerie, according to a federal source who claimed the disgraced rapper is “as bad as Epstein.”

RadarOnline.com can reveal, a Department of Homeland Security agent involved in the raid on Combs' Florida property alleged that rooms were explicitly “dedicated to sex,” with cameras capturing everything from multiple angles.

Source: MEGA

Police conducted extensive searches of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles.

“So if you were in those sex parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle, including angles you wouldn’t have known about,” the source said, the New York Post reported.

The source claimed victims at Combs’ so-called “freak offs” were allegedly drugged and forced to engage in sex acts with male prostitutes.

Source: MEGA

Combs is being held in pretrial detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

"In my opinion, he’s as bad as Jeffrey Epstein,” the source said, describing the victims as very young — “either barely legal or barely illegal.”

Authorities believe there are significant parallels between Combs and Epstein, the financier who was convicted of trafficking underage girls and died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on additional charges.

Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison in 2019.

As RadarOnline.com reported, agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security descended on a midtown Manhattan hotel on Sept. 16 and took Combs into custody.

The 14-page federal indictment was unsealed the following day. Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing. A federal judge also rejected the bail proposal made by Combs' attorneys and ruled to hold him behind bars until his trial.

Source: MEGA

Federal agents recovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil during a raid on Combs' Miami mansion on March 25.

The indictment also includes allegations about the rapper's sex parties, including how he would stage infamous "freak offs" — sexual performances Diddy allegedly orchestrated — which were often recorded while the music mogul masturbated.

The federal source told The Post, “He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone, cast it onto a TV in another part of the house. He didn’t have to be in the room when the sex was happening, although he frequently was.”

It's been claimed the Bad Boy Records mogul would fly in sex workers from across the globe to take part in drug-fuelled orgies that could go on for days.

And one of the rapper's employees was accused of arranging his access to women and sex workers, while he allegedly provided controlled substances to keep victims "obedient and compliant," according to law enforcement.

Diddy and his victims would often receive IV fluids to recover from exertion and drug use, the indictment claims.

The disgraced star has called his arrest an "unjust prosecution" of an "innocent man with nothing to hide." Combs was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

