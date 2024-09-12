Aubrey Plaza Robbed of Ability to Talk by Stroke: 'It Was Wild… I Was Paralyzed and Lost My Motor Skills'
Aubrey Plaza once suffered a medical scare that almost threatened her career as an actress.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Parks and Recreation alum has opened up about a stroke she suffered when she was 20 – and which left her paralyzed.
Plaza, 40, reflected on the harrowing event and the impact it had on her life during an interview with Howard Stern.
During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Plaza explained she suffered the sudden stoke while out with friends in New York City.
She told the radio host: "It was wild.
"The craziest thing about it – and kind of the coolest thing about it – it happened mid-sentence. I took the train to Astoria to have lunch with my friends and I walked into their apartment – I hadn't even taken my jacket off – and it just happened."
While Plaza described the initial experience as "cool", her condition quickly turned "terrifying" when she became temporarily paralyzed and forgot how to speak.
She continued: "That's when I was paralyzed, but only really for a minute or something.
"I lost my motor skills really briefly. The freakiest thing was I forgot how to talk."
- How Glen Powell Went Through Glow-Up After Making it Big Years After Film Debut: Buzz Cut, Black Tie and Huge Hair
- Fountain of Youth: 'I Dream of Jeanie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates 93rd Birthday With Beauty Salon Session — 'I'm Grateful to Be Here!'
- Rob Schneider Issues Groveling Apology After Daughter Bashed Him for ‘Toxic’ Parenting and Body-Shaming: ‘I Feel Terrible’
Despite the severity of her symptoms, the White Lotus star revealed her friends did not initially think she was being serious.
During a 2017 interview, in which she also reflected on her stroke, Plaza said: "My friends thought I was making a joke or that I was just – I don't know. I was always doing something stupid."
Thankfully, her pals quickly understood she wasn't playing a prank and called an ambulance.
She added: "After a couple of minutes they kept saying, 'Do you want us to call an ambulance?' And I was aware enough to shake my head yes."
But the actress wasn't out of the woods just yet. She explained due to her age, responding paramedics initially assumed her condition was due to drugs rather than a stroke.
Plaza continued: "The paramedics came, and, I think because I was so young, didn't assume that I had had a stroke.
"They were thinking that I was dehydrated. They kept asking me if I'd taken drugs, and I hadn't. I hadn't really put anything into my body that day, except for birth control, which ended up being maybe the cause of the stroke."
Now, 20 years after the medical scare, Plaza considers herself "lucky" and thankful her brain "healed itself really fast".
The Ingrid Goes West star said: "I guess it sounds cheesy to say, but I think I always am aware of how precious life is.
"I try to remember that every day. I try to see the bigger picture and try not to take things so seriously. I do have an overall feeling of 'life is short.' And I might as well just do as much as I can."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.