Sir Elton John Sparks More Death Fears: Rocketman's Husband David Furnish Admits He Was Tortured 'With Lot of Anxiety' Over Partner's Mortality

Furnish, who directed the new film Elton John: Never Too Late with 62-year-old filmmaker RJ Cutler, said about John's emotional admission in the documentary about how he's not going to be around forever: "I don't think it's a conversation you want to have with your children. I don't want to plant that seed in their mind.

"Elton's been through a lot, but he's also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He's a strong man, and he's a healer. He'll probably outlive me. He's just so tough."

Furnish admitted watching the film gave him "a lot of anxiety", and added he never wants his partner to die.

He said: "Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only ever dreamed of."

Furnish went on about John recently giving up touring: "Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly… and then we had our sons, and then that whole reality takes place."