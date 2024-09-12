Sir Elton John Sparks More Death Fears: Rocketman's Husband David Furnish Admits He Was Tortured 'With Lot of Anxiety' Over Partner's Mortality
He recently confessed his two sons are racked with "worry" over his mortality.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal Sir Elton John’s doting husband David Furnish was filled with "a lot of anxiety" watching the singer's new documentary – which includes a scene in which the star talks about the grim reality he won't be around to see major milestones in their kids' lives.
The 'Rocketman' performer, 77, has been married to Furnish, 61, since 2014 and the pair have sons Zachary, 13 and Elijah, 11.
Furnish, who directed the new film Elton John: Never Too Late with 62-year-old filmmaker RJ Cutler, said about John's emotional admission in the documentary about how he's not going to be around forever: "I don't think it's a conversation you want to have with your children. I don't want to plant that seed in their mind.
"Elton's been through a lot, but he's also as strong as an ox. He rarely cancels shows. He's a strong man, and he's a healer. He'll probably outlive me. He's just so tough."
Furnish admitted watching the film gave him "a lot of anxiety", and added he never wants his partner to die.
He said: "Look, I want him to be around forever. And both of us, in the 30 years we've been together, we're only just at this moment that we've only ever dreamed of."
Furnish went on about John recently giving up touring: "Elton was always doing 90, 100 shows a year, working constantly… and then we had our sons, and then that whole reality takes place."
The director said five-time Grammy winning John's decision to stop going on the road was not the product of an "instant epiphany", but was instead the product of them wanting to treasure as much time as possible together as a family.
Furnish added: "He's never going back on the road. He's genuinely so happy.
"So for us to be at this moment right now, after so much hard work and so much anticipation, there's a lot of heightened emotion."
John says in his documentary his kids "worry about my mortality", and they "love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever".
It comes after he recently sparked fears among his legions of fans he was looking "crippled" when he shuffled onto stage for his show at last year's Glastonbury festival.
John has also revealed he was partially blind from a "severe" eye infection.
The rock survivor – who confessed to hoovering up "mountains of cocaine" before he finally got clean and also recently shocked fans by peeing in a bottle in a shoe store after he was caught short – said about his two sons: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.
"Not so much David, but me. (They) love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, (and) I would love to be around forever."
John, who retired from touring after his epic Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts ended in July 2023, added: "I want to see them have children and get married.
"I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know.
"So that's why I want to use the best time – the best of my time – while I'm around.
"Time together is so wonderful and so precious."
John previously admitted it had taken him some time to adjust to life without being on the road.
He said: "After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while (to adjust), but we're settling in now."
