Aubrey Plaza Claims Director Maggie Carey Made Her Pleasure Herself On Camera In A Room Full Of Men
Actress Aubrey Plaza claimed that a director forced her to masturbate in a room full of men for a part, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an unearthed interview from 2013, Plaza told Conan O'Brien on his late-night talk show that Maggie Carey had her pleasure herself on camera while filming The To Do List.
In Carey's romcom, Plaza played a high school student determined to rid her nerdy reputation before college. Plaza's character created a to-do list of items she missed out on in high school, including having sex. In the film, Plaza acted out a scene where her character touched herself.
When questioned about filming the explicit shot, the White Lotus star made a shocking claim.
Plaza told the comedian that Carey, who was the ex-wife of Bill Hader, instructed her to actually masturbate for the scene, despite being in a room full of men.
"I read it on the page, and it said, ‘Brandy masturbates,'" Plaza recalled. "And in my head, I envisioned a nice scene where you just see my hand slowly go out of frame."
While Plaza envisioned a more cinematic approach to the shot, she claimed that was far from what actually happened.
"That’s what I thought I was going into, but when I showed up, the camera was mounted on the ceiling," Plaza uncomfortably said. "I was in my underwear and a [Bill] Clinton T-shirt, and there were a bunch of old men smoking — you know, the crew guys."
Plaza looked embarrassed to share details as she continued her story.
"I asked the director, ‘What should I do?'" Plaza recalled. "And she (Carey) said, ‘Masturbate — like it says in the script.'"
"And then I went and I touched myself."
The Parks & Rec actress said that she had to oblige the director's wishes, but doubled down on being thrown off by the scene's setup.
Plaza said the "full body shot" of her pleasuring herself caught her off guard, although she was glad that cameras did not focus on her genitalia.
The same year, the Emily the Criminal star echoed similar remarks on being uncomfortable with the shot, telling the Oregonian that "the masturbating scene was … the most nerve-racking."
"In my head, I thought, ‘Oh, we’ll probably shoot this in a way where I don’t really have to really do it,'" Plaza told the outlet. "But then when we did it … I was like, ‘Oh, no, we’re going to shoot it where I do it.'"