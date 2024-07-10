Home > Omg > Celebrity Death 'Dallas' Actress Pat Colbert Dead at 77 After Suffering Three Strokes in 10 Years Source: CBS "Dallas" actress Pat Colbert has passed away after suffering three strokes in 10 years. She was 77. By: Connor Surmonte Jul. 10 2024, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

Dallas actress Pat Colbert has passed away after suffering three strokes in 10 years. She was 77. The late TV icon’s sister, Tami Colbert, confirmed the news on Tuesday night.

Source: CBS The late TV icon's sister, Tami Colbert, confirmed the news on Tuesday night.

The actress’s sister revealed that Colbert passed away at her home in Compton, California on June 23. The TV and movie star suffered three separate strokes in the decade before her passing last month. Colbert’s role in Dallas spanned 67 episodes across eight seasons between 1983 and 1991. She portrayed the Oil Baron’s Club host and manager Dora Mae on the hit CBS soap.

Colbert’s big break came in 1980 when she starred as a working girl in the roadhouse run by actress Stella Stevens’ character Lute-Mae Sanders on the NBC soap Flamingo Road. Flamingo Road, like Dallas, was produced by Lorimar Productions.

Source: CBS Lorimar Productions gave the actress a role on "Dallas" starting in 1983 during the popular soap's sixth season.

Colbert was written off Flamingo Road in 1981 during the show’s second season. Lorimar Productions then gave the actress a role on Dallas starting in 1983 during the popular soap’s sixth season. Shaun Chang of the movie and TV blog Hill Place reflected on Colbert’s role on Dallas in the wake of her passing.

Chang told The Hollywood Reporter in the wake of Colbert's passing: “As the only recurring African American character on the series, Dora Mae never had a storyline, because Dallas never tried to pretend to be anything more than the saga of the Ewing family, but she played the role with elegance and intelligence. “The leading characters, and the show itself, treated her with respect and without any sense of condescension. Dallas had many recurring supporting characters who helped create a sense of community for a show set in a major city, and Dora Mae was part of the fabric of the series.”

Source: CBS Colbert – whose full name was Sandra Patricia Colbert – was born in Los Angeles on January 16, 1947.

Colbert – whose full name was Sandra Patricia Colbert – was born in Los Angeles on January 16, 1947.

She attended Centennial High School in Compton and worked as a model for department-store print campaigns in California before she became an actress. Besides portraying the character Dora Mae on Dallas from 1983 to 1991, Colbert also played the wife of Bill Cosby’s character in the 1987 flick Leonard Part 6.

Source: MEGA Colbert also played the wife of Bill Cosby’s character in the 1987 flick "Leonard Part 6."

Colbert’s résumé also included the role as a nurse in the film S.O.B. in 1981 and small parts in 2014’s Thom & Dusty Go to Mexico: The Lost Treasure and 2015’s If Not for His Grace. The late actress is survived by her siblings Tami, Aaron and Johnetta, as well as by her son Michael, 28.

