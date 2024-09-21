Your tip
New York Magazine Writer Olivia Nuzzi Sent RFK Jr. ‘Demure’ Nude Photos During ‘Sexting’ Affair: Report

RFK Jr. DENIES Allegations He Cheated on Wife Cheryl Hines With Star New York Magazine Reporter Olivia Nuzzi: 'He Only Met Her Once in His Life'
Source: MEGA

New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi allegedly sent RFK Jr. ‘demure’ nudes during ‘sexting’ affair.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 11:37 p.m. ET

The star political journalist who admitted she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent him “demure” nude photos of herself, it’s claimed.

Olivia Nuzzi was stood down from her role at New York magazine on Thursday in the wake of the love triangle.

While Hollywood and Washington D.C. reeled from the news — the Kennedy scion is married to actress Cheryl Hines, while Nuzzi was engaged to another top reporter — attention has turned to how details of the clandestine romance leaked.

robert f kennedy jrs mistress posted bizarre messages about transsexuals ufo hunting and donald trump before pairs affair revealed olivianuzzixig
Source: @OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Nuzzi was placed on leave from New York Magazine amid an alleged affair with RFK Jr.

Nuzzi, 31, was set to marry Politico chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza before her dalliance with the 70-year-old Camelot scion shattered their romance.

The rumor mill suggested Lizza had attempted to leak details of the pair's tryst to exact some "retribution," Puck News reported.

“Nuzzi and Lizza had been engaged for two years, up until a month or so ago, when they broke up,” reporter Dylan Byers said.

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s 'Mistress' Posted Bizarre Messages About Transsexuals, UFO Hunting and Donald Trump Before Pair's 'Affair' Revealed
Source: MEGA; @@OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

The relationship between Nuzzi and Kennedy Jr. was strictly digital, she insisted.

“In the immediate aftermath, some of Nuzzi’s associates advanced the idea that Lizza had leaked news of his ex-fiancée’s SMS dalliance to Haskell and New York, perhaps through anonymous channels, in order to exact some measure of retribution.

“Again, there are certain things only certain people know for sure, but my reporting thus far leads me to believe that this hypothesis is not true.”

The outlet added: “As it turns out, Nuzzi sent Kennedy nude photos of herself—'demure,’ per a source familiar."

robert f kennedy jrs mistress posted bizarre messages about transsexuals ufo hunting and donald trump before pairs affair revealed
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has denied the affair took place – and claimed via a spokesperson he only met Nuzzi once.

Insiders claimed Kennedy and Nuzzi "sexted" regularly after she wrote a profile on him in November 2023.

While Kennedy has insisted he only met Nuzzi once, the former Democrat who ended his independent run for president in August and endorsed former President Donald J. Trump — was also said to have boasted about the apparent romance.

Kennedy has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Hines since 2014.

robert f kennedy jrs mistress posted bizarre messages about transsexuals ufo hunting and donald trump before pairs affair revealed olivianuzzixig
Source: @OLIVIANUZZIX/INSTAGRAM

Nuzzi has also split from her longtime Politico boyfriend Ryan Lizza.

As RadarOnline.com reported, New York sidelined Nuzzi and issued a grovelling public apology to its readers for a "violation of trust."

“She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review,” the publication said.

rfk jr denies allegations cheated on cheryl hines with olivia nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Kennedy and Hines have been married since 2014.

Nuzzi, in a statement, said that “some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal.”

“During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” the glamorous blonde said.

“The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Love Triangle Explodes: RFK Jr 'Cheated on Wife Cheryl Hines With New York Magazine Reporter Olivia Nuzzi'
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. is married to actress Cheryl Hines.

As New York continues its probe into Nuzzi's private and professional lives, the focus has also shifted to the wunderkind writer's future in the media.

“Outside the rampant speculation about disgruntled lovers and ulterior motives, the most pertinent question is whether Nuzzi will keep her job," Puck said.

“After a chaotic first 24 hours in which Nuzzi appeared to have been getting conflicting advice from multiple friends, frenemies, and representatives, she is now quietly awaiting the results of her employer’s investigation.”

rfk jr denies allegations cheated on cheryl hines with olivia nuzzi
Source: MEGA

The Camelot scion suspended his independent presidential campaign on August 23 and endorsed Donald Trump.

Separately, Kennedy and Hines' 10-year-long marriage faces yet another speed bump.

Before he suspended his controversial campaign, Kennedy had been dogged by controversies – including allegations he once ate a barbecued dog, cut the head off a whale with a chainsaw and "groped" his children's babysitter.

