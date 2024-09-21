New York Magazine Writer Olivia Nuzzi Sent RFK Jr. ‘Demure’ Nude Photos During ‘Sexting’ Affair: Report

The star political journalist who admitted she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent him “demure” nude photos of herself, it’s claimed.

Olivia Nuzzi was stood down from her role at New York magazine on Thursday in the wake of the love triangle.

While Hollywood and Washington D.C. reeled from the news — the Kennedy scion is married to actress Cheryl Hines, while Nuzzi was engaged to another top reporter — attention has turned to how details of the clandestine romance leaked.