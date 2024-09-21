New York Magazine Writer Olivia Nuzzi Sent RFK Jr. ‘Demure’ Nude Photos During ‘Sexting’ Affair: Report
The star political journalist who admitted she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent him “demure” nude photos of herself, it’s claimed.
Olivia Nuzzi was stood down from her role at New York magazine on Thursday in the wake of the love triangle.
While Hollywood and Washington D.C. reeled from the news — the Kennedy scion is married to actress Cheryl Hines, while Nuzzi was engaged to another top reporter — attention has turned to how details of the clandestine romance leaked.
Nuzzi, 31, was set to marry Politico chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza before her dalliance with the 70-year-old Camelot scion shattered their romance.
The rumor mill suggested Lizza had attempted to leak details of the pair's tryst to exact some "retribution," Puck News reported.
“Nuzzi and Lizza had been engaged for two years, up until a month or so ago, when they broke up,” reporter Dylan Byers said.
“In the immediate aftermath, some of Nuzzi’s associates advanced the idea that Lizza had leaked news of his ex-fiancée’s SMS dalliance to Haskell and New York, perhaps through anonymous channels, in order to exact some measure of retribution.
“Again, there are certain things only certain people know for sure, but my reporting thus far leads me to believe that this hypothesis is not true.”
The outlet added: “As it turns out, Nuzzi sent Kennedy nude photos of herself—'demure,’ per a source familiar."
Insiders claimed Kennedy and Nuzzi "sexted" regularly after she wrote a profile on him in November 2023.
While Kennedy has insisted he only met Nuzzi once, the former Democrat who ended his independent run for president in August and endorsed former President Donald J. Trump — was also said to have boasted about the apparent romance.
Kennedy has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Hines since 2014.
As RadarOnline.com reported, New York sidelined Nuzzi and issued a grovelling public apology to its readers for a "violation of trust."
“She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review,” the publication said.
Nuzzi, in a statement, said that “some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal.”
“During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” the glamorous blonde said.
“The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”
As New York continues its probe into Nuzzi's private and professional lives, the focus has also shifted to the wunderkind writer's future in the media.
“Outside the rampant speculation about disgruntled lovers and ulterior motives, the most pertinent question is whether Nuzzi will keep her job," Puck said.
“After a chaotic first 24 hours in which Nuzzi appeared to have been getting conflicting advice from multiple friends, frenemies, and representatives, she is now quietly awaiting the results of her employer’s investigation.”
Separately, Kennedy and Hines' 10-year-long marriage faces yet another speed bump.
Before he suspended his controversial campaign, Kennedy had been dogged by controversies – including allegations he once ate a barbecued dog, cut the head off a whale with a chainsaw and "groped" his children's babysitter.
