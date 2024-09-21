What Does Khloe Know? Kardashian Boasted She Partied With Diddy Where Everyone was 'Butt Naked' In Eerie Video

Khloe Kardashian boasted in a resurfaced clip about attending parties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs where everyone was "butt naked".

The decade old segment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians was shared after Diddy was charged and arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the clip, Khloe told her sister Kourtney the rapper's parties were filled with several of the entertainment industries biggest names.