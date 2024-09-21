Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

What Does Khloe Know? Kardashian Boasted She Partied With Diddy Where Everyone was 'Butt Naked' In Eerie Video

Composite photo of Khloe Kardashian and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian said she attended Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties.

By:

Sept. 21 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Khloe Kardashian boasted in a resurfaced clip about attending parties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs where everyone was "butt naked".

The decade old segment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians was shared after Diddy was charged and arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the clip, Khloe told her sister Kourtney the rapper's parties were filled with several of the entertainment industries biggest names.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian boasted partied with diddy everyone butt naked
Source: MEGA

A 24-year-old Leonardo Dicaprio was photographed at Diddy's 1999 bash.

Khloe said: "I got on a plane at 5:30 A.M. Well, this party...I think half the people there were butt naked. You would have loved it."

In another clip from the disgraced music mogul's 2016 appearance on Kocktails with Khloe, the Kardashian kicked off a conversation with Diddy and said: "Well, I know you're known for the parties. When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff."

Diddy's response was a simple, "Yeah". which led Khloe to remark: "We've been known to party with you a few times."

Kourtney chimed in and acknowledged: "Yes, I forgot about that. That was an epic night."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian boasted partied with diddy everyone butt naked
Source: MEGA

Diddy appeared on several of the Kardashian's reality TV shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Between 1998 and 2009, the Bad Boy Records producer held an annual Labor Day "white parties" where guests were required to dress in all white or be denied entrance.

Some regulars on the guest list reportedly included the Hilton sisters, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Al Sharpton and Martha Stewart.

Combs, now 54, also noted he "had the craziest mix" of guests, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2006 that he brought "some of my boys from Harlem" and "relatives from down south" together with "socialites" because he "wanted to strip away everyone's image and put us all in the same color, and on the same level".

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian boasted partied with diddy everyone butt naked
Source: MEGA

Diddy threw annual Labor Day 'white parties' where guests were required to dress in all white.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy claimed he "locked the doors" at his parties during a 2002 interview with Conan O'Brien.

Diddy attempted to defend his comments when he told the late-night host: "It's a little kinky."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian boasted partied with diddy everyone butt naked
Source: MEGA

Diddy claimed he 'locked the doors' to his parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy was arrested and taken into federal custody in New York on Monday, September 16, after a grand jury indicted him.

On Wednesday, Judge Andrew L. Carter denied the rapper's bail for a second time, deemed him a flight risk, and ordered the defendant to remain behind bars until his trafficking and racketeering trial.

Prosecutors claimed that Combs interfered with legal proceedings by contacting witnesses and offering compensation for their support, leading to concerns of further obstruction.

Despite Diddy's defense offering strict security measures, including 24-hour monitoring of his residence, Judge Carter found the bail package insufficient.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Source: radar

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.