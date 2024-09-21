RFK Jr’s Marriage to 'Humiliated' Actress Cheryl Hines 'Hanging by Thread' as It’s Revealed Olivia Nuzzi Affair Lasted Almost 9 Months
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Cheryl Hines has reportedly reached a breaking point after his recent sexting scandal.
Kennedy has denied reports of an alleged affair between himself and New York Magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, but Hines is still frequently "humiliated" by the former presidential candidate's history of "womanizing".
Between the affair rumors, endless reports of controversial statements over the years and his endorsement of former President Donald Trump, the couple's marriage is "hanging on by a thread".
New York Magazine issued a public apology on Thursday, September 19, and claimed Nuzzi, 31, failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she allegedly shared with someone she wrote about during her 2024 election coverage.
The magazine, which has since sidelined Nuzzi, said: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
In an email to New York Magazine staff on Friday, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the relationship lasted nearly nine months, ended a few weeks ago, and that management only learned about it this week.
Although neither New York Magazine nor the reporter identified RFK Jr. as the unnamed subject she shared a "personal relationship" with, outlets such as CNN and the New York Times claimed the subject was the controversial anti-vax conspiracy theorist.
A rep for the former Independent presidential candidate released a statement on Friday, September 20. It said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
Insiders claim Kennedy and Nuzzi, who split from her Politico reporter fiancée Ryan Lizza earlier this year, "sexted" regularly after she wrote a profile on him for New York Magazine in November 2023.
The Kennedy scion was also said to have boasted about the alleged romance behind the back of his actress wife.
New York Magazine issued an apology to readers on Thursday night, and said: "Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."
According to the Daily Mail, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress has reportedly seen work projects "paused" and faced criticism by liberal commentators for not speaking out against her husband endorsing Trump after dropping out of the 2024 race.
Real Time host Bill Maher stepped up to defend Hines from the "obnoxious posers on the far left" who had gone after her in recent months.
Maher told his audience: "Going after the wife... Even the mafia doesn't do that."
Kennedy addressed the backlash his wife has faced since he endorsed the GOP nominee.
He told TMZ: "She is a lifelong Democrat. And the idea of me supporting Donald Trump… was, like I said, it's something she would have never imagined, that she never wanted in her life. I think it causes her a lot of discomfort."
Both Hines and Kennedy were married to other people when they met. The Fantasy Island actress was married to Paul Young, founder of the management firm Principato-Young, with whom she has one daughter, Catherine, 20.
Kennedy was married to his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. He filed for divorce from Mary in 2010, but she hung herself in 2012 before the divorce was finalized.
Hines and Kennedy reconnected, went public with their relationship in October 2011 and married three years later.