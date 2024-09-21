RFK Jr’s Marriage to 'Humiliated' Actress Cheryl Hines 'Hanging by Thread' as It’s Revealed Olivia Nuzzi Affair Lasted Almost 9 Months

New York Magazine issued a public apology on Thursday, September 19, and claimed Nuzzi, 31, failed to disclose a "personal relationship" she allegedly shared with someone she wrote about during her 2024 election coverage.

The magazine, which has since sidelined Nuzzi, said: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."

In an email to New York Magazine staff on Friday, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the relationship lasted nearly nine months, ended a few weeks ago, and that management only learned about it this week.

Although neither New York Magazine nor the reporter identified RFK Jr. as the unnamed subject she shared a "personal relationship" with, outlets such as CNN and the New York Times claimed the subject was the controversial anti-vax conspiracy theorist.

A rep for the former Independent presidential candidate released a statement on Friday, September 20. It said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."