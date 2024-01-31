'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Jeff Garlin Settles Divorce, to Pay Ex-Wife $80k in Monthly Support

Jeff Garlin has settled his five-year divorce battle — and while the Curb Your Enthusiasm star will be shelling out tons of cash in monthly support, he'll get to hold onto his beloved Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Clippers sports tickets, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Garlin, 61, is to pay his ex-wife, Marla, a whopping $80k per month in spousal support, but there's a catch.