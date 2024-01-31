'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Jeff Garlin Settles Divorce, to Pay Ex-Wife $80k in Monthly Support
Jeff Garlin has settled his five-year divorce battle — and while the Curb Your Enthusiasm star will be shelling out tons of cash in monthly support, he'll get to hold onto his beloved Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Clippers sports tickets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Garlin, 61, is to pay his ex-wife, Marla, a whopping $80k per month in spousal support, but there's a catch.
Marla will get her $80k until Curb Your Enthusiasm stops filming, and then her amount will be reduced to $35k. In December, the show's creator, Larry David, announced that Season 12, which begins airing in February, will be Curb's last.
The divorce agreement obtained by The Blast reads, "In the event filming for Curb and/or The Goldbergs stops due to Covid-19 or a reason unrelated to [Garlin] (e.g. such as a force majeure event), base spousal support shall immediately decrease to $35,000 per month, commencing the month that immediately follows the date filming stops.”
The ten-episode season will conclude with the finale on April 7.
Marla will also get some of her ex-husband's residuals and royalties from his other shows, including Toy Story, Arrested Development, and more.
But Garlin isn't walking away from the two-decades-long marriage empty-handed because "the entirety of the Chicago Bears season tickets for the 2021-2022 season, including the future right to purchase the same in [Garlin’s] name. The entirety of the Los Angeles Clippers season tickets for the 2021-2022 season, including the future right to purchase the same in [Garlin’s] name."
Besides his cherished sports tickets, the actor gets to keep several of their formerly shared properties. Garlin will hold on to the Chicago, New York, and L.A. properties.
The exes share two adult sons, so custody and child support were never issues.
Garlin filed for divorce from Marla in September 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.
After pulling the plug on his 24-year marriage, Garlin claimed he still loved Marla and admitted he'd "take care of her for the rest of her life."
"We're at the end of our divorce. [It's] very amicable and it will be amicable because I love her, I love her madly, I do, I just, you know, sometimes you can't be with someone anymore," Jeff said on Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser's All's Fair podcast in 2020. "But I love her and I respect her. And I also know that I'm going to take care of her for the rest of her life."