Comedian Jeff Garlin Reveals Shocking Bipolar Diagnosis, Misconduct Allegations Forced Him To Leave ‘The Goldbergs’

Following allegations of misconduct on the set of the hit sitcom The Goldbergs, comedian and actor Jeff Garlin revealed he’s been diagnosed as bipolar, RadarOnline has learned.

Garlin, 60, stepped away from his role as Murry Goldberg in 2021 following an investigation into his alleged misconduct while filming the television series.

The announcement from the former sitcom star comes ahead of the show’s season 10 premiere.