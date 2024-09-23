Eminem Hailed by Fans as 'Diddy Scandal Prophet' After Scathing Lyrics on New Album Decoded as 'Rape Rapper Warning'
Eminem is being hailed as a "prophet" after one of his newest songs appears to reference the recent federal sex crime charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Eminem's song Fuel, which was released in July and features fellow rapper JID, apparently contains several lyrics connecting Diddy to allegations of rape and sexual assault.
The 51-year-old rapper, who released The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on July 12, sings: "I'm like an R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As / Wait, he didn't just spell the word 'rapper' and leave out a P, did he?"
Eminem's fans, in the wake of Diddy's arrest on federal sex crime charges last week, now believe the Detroit native was trying to warn the world about the 54-year-old hip-hop mogul in Fuel.
Fans who listened closely to the new song pointed out how Eminem spelled "raper" instead of "rapper", said "S-As" (sexual assault) instead of the Spanish "eses" and appeared to say P. Diddy when rapping "P, did he?"
While many listeners praised Eminem as a "Diddy scandal prophet" over the alleged wordplay featured in Fuel, others pointed out how this wouldn't be the first time the Lose Yourself hip-hop master called Diddy out in one of his songs.
One person, alongside a video breaking down some of the lyrics in Fuel, said: "Eminem and 50 Cent have been chasing P Diddy for years trying to tell us all."
Another added: "Eminem has always been a lyrical genius."
A third Eminem fan wrote: "Go and listen to Killshot. He already told us."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the renewed interest in Eminem's song Fuel from his newest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) comes one week after Diddy was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York last Monday.
A 14-page federal indictment unsealed last Tuesday officially charged the embattled record producer with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing.
He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50million bail proposal twice.
His arrest and indictment have sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and several celebrities are said to be "thrown" and "disturbed" by the sex crime allegations.
Insiders say Diddy's former mentee Justin Bieber, 30, has "shut off" amid the suspected federal sex crime news, while the jailed rapper's former pal Kevin Hart, 45, has come under fire after appearing in a resurfaced clip from one of Diddy's alleged "freak off" sex parties.
Other celebrities dragged into the Diddy drama include Jennifer Lopez, 55, Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, Usher, 45, Khloe Kardashian, 40, and Sharon, 71, and Kelly Osbourne, 39.
The unsealed federal indictment said more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil, drugs and three AR-15-style rifles were found in Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions when they were raided on March 25.
Diddy has also been branded "Jeffrey Epstein 2.0" as allegations of sexual violence continue to pile up against the now-jailed music mogul.
