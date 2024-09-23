Eminem Hailed by Fans as 'Diddy Scandal Prophet' After Scathing Lyrics on New Album Decoded as 'Rape Rapper Warning'

Eminem is being hailed as a "prophet" after one of his newest songs appears to reference the recent federal sex crime charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Eminem's song Fuel, which was released in July and features fellow rapper JID, apparently contains several lyrics connecting Diddy to allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old rapper, who released The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on July 12, sings: "I'm like an R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As / Wait, he didn't just spell the word 'rapper' and leave out a P, did he?"