Disturbing Footage Emerges of Sharon Osbourne Telling Daughter Kelly She Should Marry Sean 'Diddy' Combs as He Has 'Nice Old Smooth, Oiled Willy'

Sharon Osbourne once urged her daughter Kelly to marry disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs before his sex crime scandal – claiming he had a "nice old willy".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the star's comments were unearthed from an episode of The Osbournes reality show in 2003, shortly after Diddy – then known as Puff Daddy – and Kelly were pictured attending one of the hip-hop mogul's parties.