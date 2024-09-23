Disturbing Footage Emerges of Sharon Osbourne Telling Daughter Kelly She Should Marry Sean 'Diddy' Combs as He Has 'Nice Old Smooth, Oiled Willy'
Sharon Osbourne once urged her daughter Kelly to marry disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs before his sex crime scandal – claiming he had a "nice old willy".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the star's comments were unearthed from an episode of The Osbournes reality show in 2003, shortly after Diddy – then known as Puff Daddy – and Kelly were pictured attending one of the hip-hop mogul's parties.
Sharon, 71, was talking to her son Jack, 38, about Kelly's meeting with the rapper, speaking enthusiastically about the prospect of becoming Diddy's unlikely mother-in-law.
She said: "So Kelly went out last night and apparently Puff Daddy's security guard bumped into her and knocked her on the floor and then Puff Daddy picked her up and put her on the table and apologized.
"He was really nice to her and told her she doesn't wear enough diamonds and that he was going to get her a diamond watch" – which Sharon claimed he later gifted Kelly, who was 19 at the time.
She continued: "Wouldn't it be cool if Kelly went out with Puff Daddy?
"And I was Puff Daddy's mother-in-law?
"I think they would be so cute together."
Later in the episode, Kelly, 39, arrives home showing off her new watch, purchased by Diddy, sparking more compliments from Sharon.
She said: "I bet he's got a nice old willy.
"I bet it's smooth. I bet it's oiled."
Kelly hit back: "Stop, it's making me sick."
Diddy, 54, is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he was arrested last Tuesday.
He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and fraud.
According to court documents, more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant, drugs and three AR-15s were found in Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami estates when they were raided in March.
But Diddy is maintaining his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Sharon was quizzed on Diddy’s sex crimes case by Jack on The Osbournes' podcast but the former UK X Factor judge claimed she did not know anything about the X-rated parties where he allegedly hosted "freak offs" which, according to court documents, are "elaborate and produced sex performances that Diddy arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."
She said: "All I have to say is, about Sean, it's not my world, I don't understand any of that world, I don’t pretend that I do
"He lives in a totally different world, I don’t know what he does."
Sharon recently revealed her plans to move back to the UK with husband Ozzy, 75, have been delayed due to the rocker's ill-health.
The frail star has been pictured in a wheelchair and needs the use of a cane to walk.
Speaking in July on her podcast, Sharon said: "It just seems that every time we're set to go (back to England), something happens with Ozzy's health.
"We'll get there. We want to go back so bad."
The couple first announced their plans to relocate back to the UK in August 2022.
