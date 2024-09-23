Johnny Depp Got 'Rotten' Teeth Fixed 'to Avoid Bigger Health Problems': 'It's Just the Start — He Wants to Build Muscle and Get Plastic Surgery'
Johnny Depp has a lot to smile about after putting his hellish 2022 defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in his rearview mirror.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal his new grin includes a sparkling set of fresh teeth.
But sources say the Pirates of the Caribbean star isn't stopping with just a new set of choppers, because those are just the beginning of a larger body makeover.
An insider said: "He had no choice because his teeth were rotten and his breath reeked.
"It was either get veneers or risk some serious health problems."
Medical experts have noted rotting teeth can do more than just affect your appearance. Studies show there is a type of tooth decay linked to heart disease, and plaque build-up can be the root of both problems.
Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin said: "Dental cavities are associated with infection that triggers an immune reaction, which in turn causes inflammation.
"Many medical studies show rotten teeth are associated with a significantly increased risk for heart attacks and premature death."
Fans noticed Depp's smile and overall general appearance seemed improved in a recent video. In the clip, Depp, 61, looked like he was living it up at a beachside bar in the Bahamas and smiling big for all to see.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Depp has a known history of drug and alcohol abuse.
His friends, during his disastrous marriage to Heard, 38, claimed the Edward Scissorhands star struggled to quit using opiates and had trouble cutting back on his boozing.
Following his victory in his trial with Heard – in which the jury unanimously agreed Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages – he is looking healthier and has also experienced an upswing in his popularity.
A source said: "Johnny's snaggletooth situation was a result of all those years of letting himself go, drinking and lord knows what else.
"Now he's done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His teeth absolutely gleam."
This is also just the start of a major makeover for the star, according to the insider.
They added: "He wants to build up muscle and maybe have some nip/tucks.
"He's finally going to do something about that pot belly, not to mention investing in some beauty rituals to polish up his skin, hair and general appearance.
"People around him are saying it’s about time. They really like this guy, and his breath is a lot nicer too!"
