Meghan Markle 'Haunted by and Talking to Princess Diana's Ghost' — As Husband Harry Goes AWOL on Solo Trips After 40th Birthday 'Lads' Holiday'
Meghan Markle has spent years invoking comparisons to Princess Diana, especially with her claims she felt hounded by the global media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex now feels so "haunted" by the tragic royal's spirit she is "cosplaying" the tragic royal and talking to her ghoul – who she believes is guiding her through life.
Ever since ex-Suits actress Markle's entry into the royal family, parallels have been drawn between the two women.
Both said they faced relentless media pressure, both have spoken out on mental health struggles – and both were left infuriated by royal protocol.
But Markle is now apparently starting to feel haunted by the "constant presence" of the mother-in-law she never met.
And insiders say her attempts to reinvent herself as a charity-working lifestyle guru are the result of her feeling she is "genuinely possessed by and talking to" Diana's spirit.
A source said: "Meghan wears Diana's jewelry, has been seen pulling the same doe-eyed, demure poses as her and is now trying to become a philanthropist in an echo of Di's charity work.
"It's as if she is channelling her spirit... and it's getting strange."
Another insider said Markle was showing signs of "losing it" since her husband Prince Harry hit 40 earlier this month.
They added: "She has become more and more of a recluse, and he headed away for his birthday on a lads' holiday without her.
"He's also got a series of solo trips planned to the UK – again, without Meghan.
"It's left her feeling abandoned, and she's going to naturally be drawing parallels with her marriage and the doomed relationship of Diana and Prince Charles, which he abandoned for another woman and left her totally adrift."
Royal expert Tom Bower, 77, whose books include one on Diana and Charles' crumbling marriage, said: "Harry told a friend of his when he was in London recently that Meghan is in touch with Diana.
"And Meghan is assuring Harry his mother that what they're doing is right and that she supports them absolutely in everything they are doing.
Diana was killed 27 years ago in a Paris car smash aged 36 and critics of Markle have said she is now "cosplaying" as the princess.
The duchess has been hit with backlash for wearing a pair of earrings once belonging to the late princess, and one insider said: "It's very hard on Meghan when people slam her and say she's trying to copy Diana, when all she's doing is trying to honour her memory and carry on her legacy."
Markle was spotted wearing Di’s butterfly earrings on her and Harry's controversial pseudo-royal trip to Colombia in August.
Markle previously wore the jewelry – which Diana first sported during a trip to Canada with then Prince Charles in 1986, when Harry was still a baby – for two public photocalls.
The first was when Kensington Palace announced she was pregnant in 2018, and the second when she returned from maternity leave in 2019.
An insider has told Heat World: "Diana is such an influential spirit in Meghan and Harry's lives, and that can weight a little heavy as far as pressure goes, especially with all the comparisons.
"Some of them are pretty cruel. But it hasn’t dampened Meghan's determination to keep flying that flag.
"Harry is so proud of her strength and says that's just one of the things that she has in common with his mum."
Harry has said after learning Markle was suffering suicidal thoughts after their wedding in 2018, he had to take drastic action by pulling them out of the royal family.
He said: "I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family.
"Especially after what happened to my mum.
"I didn't want history to repeat itself."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.