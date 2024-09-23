Meghan Markle 'Haunted by and Talking to Princess Diana's Ghost' — As Husband Harry Goes AWOL on Solo Trips After 40th Birthday 'Lads' Holiday'

Ever since ex-Suits actress Markle's entry into the royal family, parallels have been drawn between the two women.

Both said they faced relentless media pressure, both have spoken out on mental health struggles – and both were left infuriated by royal protocol.

But Markle is now apparently starting to feel haunted by the "constant presence" of the mother-in-law she never met.

And insiders say her attempts to reinvent herself as a charity-working lifestyle guru are the result of her feeling she is "genuinely possessed by and talking to" Diana's spirit.

A source said: "Meghan wears Diana's jewelry, has been seen pulling the same doe-eyed, demure poses as her and is now trying to become a philanthropist in an echo of Di's charity work.

"It's as if she is channelling her spirit... and it's getting strange."