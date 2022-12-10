Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Rumors Their Desire For 'Privacy' Lead To Megxit

Following the release of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, viewers have expressed mixed opinions of the documentary and its subjects.

In the three episodes released so far, Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, revealed never-before-seen home videos, personal photos, and, of course, their opinion on how and why everything went down the way it did.

In an effort to clear the air and tell their side of the story, the couple sought to disprove rumors that speculated their intentions for leaving life as senior Royals nearly three years ago.

The couple's global press secretary released a statement after critics slammed the docuseries was released.