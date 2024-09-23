Donald Trump 'Chemical Attack' Assassination Attempt Fears Explode — As Eye Expert Warns Injured Rally Goers May Have Been Hit With Toxic 'Aerosolized' Blast
Death-dodging Donald Trump is at the centre of fears he may have been targeted in a chemical attack assassination attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-US president, 78, saw a string of his MAGA supporters hospitalized with burning eyes and temporary blindness after his recent rally in Tucson, Arizona – and experts now say their injuries may have been the result of being blasted with toxic gas.
They were rushed for emergency treatment on September 12, with "victims" reporting eye swelling and light sensitivity – with one saying her eyeballs were "burning".
The eye injuries were a mystery as only those stood on stage to Trump’s right-hand-side were hit with symptoms.
Experts have since weighed in on what could have triggered the mysterious wave of hospitalizations.
Ami Vadada, a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, said: "The description of symptoms appear consistent with irritation to the cornea, or the front surface of the eye.
"If the event was windy, it's possible dust or other allergens could have come in contact with the eye, causing redness, tearing, and burning.
"Aerosolized substances can also irritate the eye as well. Flushing the eyes with artificial tear lubricants or irrigating the eyes with an eye wash can help relieve symptoms. Also removing yourself from the environment and irritants is helpful to prevent further irritation."
Other experts have speculated the freak eye irritations were consistent with exposure to blasts of pepper or other chemical sprays.
Mentions of the toxins has sparked a flood of theories online the Tucson rally may have been the target of another assassination attempt on Trump.
A source said: "These hospitalizations are really mysterious, and theories are erupting all over the web on how they could have been caused by a possible chemical attack, or test for one, on Trump.
"He's already been the subject of two assassination attempts, with his Secret Service protection on the first one a total farce.
"Agents need to leave no stone unturned when investigating how the h--- rally goers ended up in hospital just by sitting behind him at a rally.
"A chemical attack on one of his rallies could be disastrous."
- READ THE MANIFESTO: Trump's 'Would-Be Assassin' Ryan Wesley Routh Wrote Chilling Kill Letter Before Golf Club Shooting Attempt — 'I am So Sorry I Failed You'
- 'That Will Be It': Donald Trump, 78, Rules Out Running for President in 2028 If He Loses to Vice President Kamala Harris
- Robert F Kennedy Jr's 'Mistress' Posted Bizarre Messages About Transsexuals, UFO Hunting and Donald Trump Before Pair's 'Affair' Revealed
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
One conspiracy theorist said in an online forum: "You can't help but wonder if this was part of a bigger plan against Trump. If they're willing to go after him like this, what's next?"
Mayra Rodriguez, one of the Trump supporters hit with eye injuries after the Arizona rally said when she visited an ER clinicians asked if she had been sprayed with anything.
She added she was left partially blind and could only see a white cloud when she was able to open her eyes.
Another man at the rally who wanted to remain anonymous said his eyeballs were "red like h---" and he felt he couldn't handle the pain.
A Trump campaign spokesperson said it was looking into the cases, adding: "We remain committed to the countless patriots that attend our high-energy, high-impact rallies across the country."
A spokesperson for the Secret Service said there was no known threat to Trump in relation to the Tucson rally.
Trump has now revealed he worries about the safety of his family after two assassination attempts against him in a matter of weeks.
He avoided having his head blown off by milimeters when he was grazed by a bullet after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
And on September 15, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested after the barrel of his rifle was spotted through the fence at a Trump golf course in Florida where Trump was playing a round.
A Secret Service agent opened fire and Routh fled, but he was later arrested as he drove his SUV on I-95 – and RadarOnline.com has now revealed he penned a chilling a chilling manifesto before the botched assassination attempt – and offered $150,000 to "whomever can complete the job" of snuffing out the former commander-in-chief.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.