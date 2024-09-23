Donald Trump 'Chemical Attack' Assassination Attempt Fears Explode — As Eye Expert Warns Injured Rally Goers May Have Been Hit With Toxic 'Aerosolized' Blast

The ex-US president, 78, saw a string of his MAGA supporters hospitalized with burning eyes and temporary blindness after his recent rally in Tucson, Arizona – and experts now say their injuries may have been the result of being blasted with toxic gas.

Death-dodging Donald Trump is at the centre of fears he may have been targeted in a chemical attack assassination attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Victims shared pictures online, saying their eyeballs were left burning 'like h---'.

They were rushed for emergency treatment on September 12, with "victims" reporting eye swelling and light sensitivity – with one saying her eyeballs were "burning".

The eye injuries were a mystery as only those stood on stage to Trump’s right-hand-side were hit with symptoms.

Experts have since weighed in on what could have triggered the mysterious wave of hospitalizations.

Ami Vadada, a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, said: "The description of symptoms appear consistent with irritation to the cornea, or the front surface of the eye.

"If the event was windy, it's possible dust or other allergens could have come in contact with the eye, causing redness, tearing, and burning.

"Aerosolized substances can also irritate the eye as well. Flushing the eyes with artificial tear lubricants or irrigating the eyes with an eye wash can help relieve symptoms. Also removing yourself from the environment and irritants is helpful to prevent further irritation."