Donald Trump Shooter’s Motive ‘May Stay Buried With Him Forever’: ‘This Guy was a Ghost’

Although investigators have searched for clues, they may never know what drove Thomas Matthew Crooks to attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

After the events that led to Crooks, 20, getting shot dead by the Secret Service at the 78-year-old ex-president's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal that the motive behind the attempted assassination remains a mystery.

An insider said: “The guy’s a ghost who kept to himself.