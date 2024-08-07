Fonzie Loses His Cool: Watch Henry Winkler in Bust-Up With Door-Blocking ‘Lunatic’ — ‘You Just Bodychecked a Legend!’
Ayyyyyy! Henry Winkler had a very unhappy day when an oddball shopper “bodychecked” him as he tried to leave a post office in front of a mob of cameramen.
The Fonzie star, 78, renowned as one of the meekest men in showbiz, lost his famous cool as the tubby cap-wearing nuisance got in his way as he tried to exit the place – before the pest threatened to call the cops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A group of cameramen caught the encounter on tape and backed Winkler, saying the man – dressed head-to-toe in black – was acting like a “lunatic” and warning him he had just “bodychecked” a Hollywood “legend”.
The video below – uploaded to TikTok two days ago from an account called Long Beach Observer – shows Winkler battling to get out of the doorway when the pest suddenly stops and apparently deliberately refuses to let the Happy Days actor go.
Winkler’s bothersome rival ranted after the actor finally squeezed past his bulk: “Why are you pushing me to go out? I’m going to call the police.”
The man then confronts the masked cameramen and demands to know why they are filming, asking: “What is this for? I’m asking you, what is this for? You cannot take pictures of people. What is this for? I want to know what this is for.”
The incident appears to de-escalate, and the video abruptly ends, as the “lunatic” marches away from Winkler, the cameramen and the post office.
It’s unclear when the face-off kicked off, but it appears to be recent.
Winkler, who published his latest memoir in October 2023, has previously tackled his reputation as Hollywood’s nicest guy.
The star opened up about his reputation before releasing Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond last year.
He said of his “nice guy” image: “What I finally realized is I’m not nice.”
But while Winkler wouldn’t describe himself as a “nice guy”, he did qualify himself as “joyful”.
The man who played Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli said: “I’m enjoying being on this earth. I’m grateful, and my gratitude makes me joyful. And that is the truth. I get up that way.”
Winkler’s incident at the post office came after the Hollywood legend recounted the time when he thought he was getting busted for marijuana by the FBI.
He told the story while dropping in for a new episode of Jason Bateman, 55, Sean Hayes, 54, and Will Arnett’s, 54, SmartLess podcast last month.
Winkler said: “So, I’m sitting in my apartment. The door knocks. I get up. There are three men with badges. And I said, ‘Oh no, you do not smell what you think you're smelling.’ Oh my god.
“And they said, ‘We’re with the FBI. We’re not here for that. We just wanted to meet the Fonz.’”
The Barry actor was also forced to evacuate a Dublin hotel in June after a fire broke out early one morning.
Winkler, who was in Ireland to promote his new memoir, told a reporter outside the Shelbourne Hotel: “When I heard the fire alarm, I thought it was the clock radio.
“I called downstairs, and the woman said in a very calm voice: ‘Yes! We’re all evacuating! You must evacuate right now!’”
He then took to Instagram to thank the “wonderful” firefighters who put the blaze out, writing: “Dublin’s finest does a great job when our hotel is evacuated on our first morning!”
