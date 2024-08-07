Fonzie Loses His Cool: Watch Henry Winkler in Bust-Up With Door-Blocking ‘Lunatic’ — ‘You Just Bodychecked a Legend!’

Ayyyyyy! Henry Winkler had a very unhappy day when an oddball shopper “bodychecked” him as he tried to leave a post office in front of a mob of cameramen.

The Fonzie star, 78, renowned as one of the meekest men in showbiz, lost his famous cool as the tubby cap-wearing nuisance got in his way as he tried to exit the place – before the pest threatened to call the cops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A group of cameramen caught the encounter on tape and backed Winkler, saying the man – dressed head-to-toe in black – was acting like a “lunatic” and warning him he had just “bodychecked” a Hollywood “legend”.

The video below – uploaded to TikTok two days ago from an account called Long Beach Observer – shows Winkler battling to get out of the doorway when the pest suddenly stops and apparently deliberately refuses to let the Happy Days actor go.