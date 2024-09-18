Your tip
Donald Trump

Donald Trump at Center of Bomb Scare Three Days After Would-Be 'Assassin' Arrested — Triggered By Suspect With 'Trained Bomb-Sniffing Dog'

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Law enforcement officials say bomb threat reports at Donald Trump's New York rally are false.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Law enforcement officials said there was no immediate bomb threat at Donald Trump's rally in New York, mere days after an armed suspect was arrested at the ex-president's golf course in Florida.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Long Island officials quickly investigated reports circulating online regarding a car bomb near the site of a planned Trump rally and determined they were false.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced officers detained and questioned a suspect who "may have been training a bomb detection dog" and "falsely reported explosives being found."

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

An armed suspect was arrested on Sunday after being spotted hiding in the tree line at Trump's golf course.

The false bomb threats come mere days after suspect Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested on gun charges after a scare at Trump International Golf Club, where the ex-president was playing a round on Sunday.

Secret Service agents noticed the muzzle of the suspect's gun peeking through the tree line, prompting them to fire four shots in his direction. Routh reportedly dropped his weapon and fled the scene, but was later apprehended.

While Trump was 400 to 500-yards away at the time – and Routh did not fire his weapon – the ex-president, his running mate J.D. Vance and other Republican lawmakers blamed the apparent assassination attempt on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' rhetoric against Trump.

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Trump and other Republican lawmakers have blamed the apparent assassination attempt on Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's 'rhetoric'.

Mere days later, false reports of a bomb threat began circulating online – and quickly gained traction after being amplified by MAGA supporters, including Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and tech mogul Elon Musk.

On X, Greene posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that read "Breaking News: Cops 'find explosives' in car near Trump rally on Long Island after second assassination attempt".

She captioned the post: "THEY WILL NOT STOP UNTIL THEY KILL TRUMP! "How many more times will this happen? "How many more innocent people will die in their pursuit to murder President Trump like Corey Comperatore? "This is a widespread effort by the left, incited by Democrats and the media. And just a reminder, Bennie Thompson has a bill to strip Secretary Service protection from President Trump."

Source: @RepMTG

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared false bomb threat reports to her 3.7 million followers.

Donald Trump

Musk, who has endorsed Trump, also spread false bomb threats reports to his millions of followers.

He reposted an unverified account along with the caption "Wow". The original post has since been taken down.

A community note was also added to Greene's post and included a statement from a public information officer on the incident.

They statement read: "We did respond to a suspicious occurrence in the vicinity of the Nassau Coliseum, however there was no validity of an explosive device being found."

donald trump targeted gunman ak palm beach golf suspect detained
Source: MEGA

Nassau County officials said there was 'no validity of an explosive device' found near Trump's rally.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials investigated reports and found them to be untrue.

Lt. Scott Skrynecki, a spokesperson for Nassau County police, announced in a follow-up statement that the unidentified suspect questioned by police over the false reports was a civilian and not a member of a law enforcement agency.

He added the suspect was not working at the rally nor was he affiliated with the political event.

Christopher Boyle, spokesman for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, also denied the false bomb threats.

Boyle told the Associated Press: "No. Ridiculous. Zero validity."

