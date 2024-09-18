Donald Trump at Center of Bomb Scare Three Days After Would-Be 'Assassin' Arrested — Triggered By Suspect With 'Trained Bomb-Sniffing Dog'

Law enforcement officials said there was no immediate bomb threat at Donald Trump's rally in New York, mere days after an armed suspect was arrested at the ex-president's golf course in Florida.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Long Island officials quickly investigated reports circulating online regarding a car bomb near the site of a planned Trump rally and determined they were false.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced officers detained and questioned a suspect who "may have been training a bomb detection dog" and "falsely reported explosives being found."