Trump Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Echoed Harris, Biden's Anti-Trump Rhetoric — as Dems Come Under Fire For Putting Ex-Prez’s 'Golf Courses in the Crosshairs'

Long before he snuck onto and laid in wait for hours at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, Routh, 58, was a supporter of the ex-president.

In July 2020, Routh appeared to suggest he voted for Trump in 2016 but had since withdrawn his support.

He wrote on X: "I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving. I will be glad when you gone.”

More recently, the suspect declared "Democracy is on the ballot" and "we cannot lose" in X posts, two key phrases used by both the Democratic ticket and President Biden within the past few months.