Trump Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Echoed Harris, Biden's Anti-Trump Rhetoric — as Dems Come Under Fire For Putting Ex-Prez’s 'Golf Courses in the Crosshairs'
Would-be Donald Trump assassin suspect Ryan Wesley Routh reportedly touted rhetoric about the ex-president and upcoming election similar to statements used by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
RadarOnline.com can reveal right-wing influencers have now accused Democrats of inciting political violence and putting a target on the ex-president's golf courses in the wake of Sunday's foiled assassination attempt.
Long before he snuck onto and laid in wait for hours at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, Routh, 58, was a supporter of the ex-president.
In July 2020, Routh appeared to suggest he voted for Trump in 2016 but had since withdrawn his support.
He wrote on X: "I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving. I will be glad when you gone.”
More recently, the suspect declared "Democracy is on the ballot" and "we cannot lose" in X posts, two key phrases used by both the Democratic ticket and President Biden within the past few months.
During an appearance in Houston on July 31, Harris said "our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot and so is our democracy", before repeating similar language at a rally in Savannah, Georgia, on August 29, when she said: "We are fighting for our democracy".
In the wake of the foiled assassination, Tom Fitton, president of conservative group the Judicial Watch, told the Post: "It is no coincidence that Routh repeated Kamala’s and Joe’s extremist rhetoric against Trump. At this point it is inexcusable incitement."
Right-wing media personality Natalie Winters, who co-hosts Steve Bannon's The War Room, accused Democrats of targeting Trump's golf courses after a statement was released about controversial guests invited to the ex-president's clubs.
She wrote on X: "NEW: @DNC targeted Trump golf clubs three days before an assassination attempt took place at his West Palm Beach golf club. "They accused the properties of being hotbeds of 'white nationalist neo-nazis.'"
In a follow-up post, Winters included screenshots of the statement from the Democratic National Committee Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd, who issued the statement in regard to "new reporting on Donald Trump's golf club twice hosting a convicted January 6 rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer".
She captioned the post: "If you read the statement from DNC Rapid Response Director, it’s like they were putting a target on Trump golf properties.
It's important to note in the wake of the foiled assassination attempt, both Harris and Biden have issued statements condemning political violence while thanking secret service agents for protecting Trump.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the ex-president was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in Florida on Sunday, when secret service agents, who were one hole ahead of him, noticed the muzzle of the suspect's rifle peaking out through bushes.
The agents fired four shots in the suspect's direction, prompting other members of the security detail to tackle and cover Trump as he was preparing to putt some 400 to 500-yards away.
Routh reportedly dropped his weapon and fled the scene in a vehicle, which was detained shortly after by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
