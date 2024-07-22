Johnny Depp Petrified by Pair of Girl Ghosts at Mansion – Star Woken Twice by the Pretty Poltergeists
Johnny Depp won’t reveal if his 1800s estate in England is haunted – but he admits being scared out of his wits by ghosts at a creepy old Nevada mansion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old actor’s hair-raising moment came during a stay in the famed Mackay Mansion in the Old West mining boomtown of Virginia City, where locals insisted the joint was haunted — and one night, he awoke to see two ghosts!
A source explained: “Johnny says he was sound asleep when something woke him.
“He wasn’t sure if he heard a voice or a sound … but standing at the end of his bed were two young girls” who reminded him of the kids in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s book The Shining “and they scared the heck out of him.”
The ghostly girls didn’t speak but stared at him before slowly dissolving. The following day when he told the manager, the guy wasn’t surprised.
Our source continued: “He said the girls had been seen before.
“They were believed to have been Emma and Lily, the daughters of a staff member.”
The Mackay Mansion's proprietor said: “Various guests reported seeing two thieves, who were shot trying to rob the onetime owner’s safe of gold bars and silver, a servant woman roaming the second-floor hallway, and an old colonel who is usually seen in the kitchen.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean star was shocked to see the two girls, who are blamed for repeatedly messing up a bed in an empty upstairs room.
Our source also spilled: “Johnny says he doesn’t scare easily but it was certainly ‘unsettling.’”
Now living in his $16 million, 12-bedroom Somerset, England, mansion, Depp says “he’s always on the lookout for apparitions.”
News of Depp’s eerie run-in with the two pretty poltergeists comes shortly after the Blow actor was trolled online over his rumored relationship with 28-year-old Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova.
An insider familiar with the pair’s purported relationship told RadarOnline.com that Depp was “getting absolutely hammered with hate” ever since it was revealed he was “getting close to Yulia.”
Our spy said: “Online feeds have blown up with serious threats and very nasty trolling asking why someone who supports Ukraine is dating a Russian.
“Some of them are really vicious with threats of violence, even though no one, including Yulia, wants Putin’s war.”
Other critics admonished Depp over the more than 30-year age gap between him and Vlasova.
One disappointed fan wrote: “That’s disgusting. She could be his granddaughter.”
Another remarked: “He couldn’t be more of a pathetic cliche if he tried.”
Depp and Vlasova first met in 2021. They were first seen together in public at the late musician Jeff Beck's concert in Prague in July 2022.
The actor was also photographed planting a playful smooch on the Russian model’s cheek shortly after the conclusion of the Hollywood star's controversial defamation trial with his 38-year-old ex-wife Amber Heard in June 2022.
Insiders close to Depp insisted the pair keep their relationship “casual” and refrain from using “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels.
One inside source noted: “They see each other here and there.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Depp's team regarding his rumored romance with Vlasova, as well as his ghostly encounter at the Mackay Mansion.