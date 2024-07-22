Johnny Depp Petrified by Pair of Girl Ghosts at Mansion – Star Woken Twice by the Pretty Poltergeists

Johnny Depp won’t reveal if his 1800s estate in England is haunted – but he admits being scared out of his wits by ghosts at a creepy old Nevada mansion.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old actor’s hair-raising moment came during a stay in the famed Mackay Mansion in the Old West mining boomtown of Virginia City, where locals insisted the joint was haunted — and one night, he awoke to see two ghosts!