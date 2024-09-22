Diddy 'Freak Off' Videos Being Traded on Dark Net for Up to $500 Million, Singer Jaguar Wright Claims
Jaguar Wright claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs sold a 'freak off' party tape for $500 million on the dark web.
The R&B singer and songwriter said several celebrities were included in the alleged video, including Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj and Drake.
During a recent interview, Wright was asked if Diddy is protecting people or if people are protecting him.
She answered: "Oh no, he's selling it because he needs the cash. The last 'freak off' tape that just got sold on the dark net, which I know because I monitor, went for $500 million ... It was a really interesting night in Calabasas, and he just sold that footage."
Write explained how "dark coin" prevents the video from leaking out of the "dark web."
She said: "Most people don't even know that the dark coin exists, but that's how they're trading for all of the flesh they sell. That's why I became so outraged last year when the girls – when the twins turned 16, and he had them dressed like prostitutes, and then he auctioned them off as NFTs. The NTF was attached to that dark f------ coin."
There is no suggestion the celebrities she named were involved in any wrongdoing.
Jumanji actor and comedian Kevin Hart was recently caught on camera "hosting" one of Diddy's "freak off" parties while resting next to a bathtub, speaking to the camera and holding up a microphone, while a scantily clad female partygoer sits alongside him.
During the clip, one of the girl's hair goes up in flames after catching fire on one of the candles placed around the tub.
Hart is heard assuring she was okay and joked about how "appropriate safety measures" have been put in place.
At one point in the video, the actor was seen next to Diddy and his bed and said: "If we can, let's just move the camera a little this way. I don't want my shot to even come close to the bed at all."
That 70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher has also gone viral after an old video of him discussing Diddy's infamous parties resurfaced on social media.
During an interview on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, Kutcher told the host, "I've got a lot I can't tell so, um, I can't tell that one either. I mean, I'm actually cycling through them... Diddy party stories, man. That was like some weird memory lane."
There is no suggestion that Ashton was involved in any impropriety.
A source said: "The Diddy case is clearly gearing up to be the next Jeffrey Epstein-level scandal. Everyone who was anyone in music and showbiz has probably been to one of Diddy's parties, and they will now be quaking in their boots about what might come up from there."
The source explained Diddy's alleged tactic of recording everything at his parties: "There are widespread stories Diddy has a stash of recordings of these parties, and those involved are thinking things they got up to pre-Smartphone days are now going to come back and bite them – hard. A lot of people could end up getting canceled – or jailed – if those tapes exist are entered as evidence in his case."
According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez's management team is reportedly on "high alert" and has held "crisis talks" to prepare a plan if the pop star gets dragged into Diddy's ongoing criminal investigation.
Lopez ended up spending 14 hours in a cell after she was arrested alongside Combs and his bodyguard when cops found a gun inside the car they used to flee the scene of a shooting.
The singer was released and quickly cleared of involvement. However, Combs, his bodyguard Anthony 'Wolf' Jones and Jamal 'Shyne' Barrow, a 21-year-old rapper, were all charged.
Combs and Jones were acquitted, but Barrow was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He ended up serving nine years in prison.