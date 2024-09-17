Shocking 'Diddy' Arrest Twist: Sean Combs Feds 'Secretly Working with Tupac Shakur Murder Prosecutors Over Gang Activities'
The murder trial of Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist as federal agents investigating rapper Diddy's sex trafficking case are in discussions with prosecutors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal federal investigators have been collaborating with the Clark County District Attorney’s office in Las Vegas over their probe of the California Love rapper's shooting in 1996.
It comes after Duane 'Keefe D' Davis – the only person charged with hip-hop star's assassination – claimed in police interviews and media chats that Diddy, real name Sean Combs, offered him $1million for killing Tupac at the height of the East-West Coast rap wars.
Diddy has always maintained that neither he nor fellow rapper Biggie Smalls (aka The Notorious B.I.G) had any involvement, telling AllHipHop in 2008: "This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie."
It was not known there was any ongoing federal investigation related to the shooting.
However, a source told The U.S Sun federal officials have been "collating information" by Vegas prosecutors and their teams about wider claims and connections to criminal activity, gangland activities, and individuals who wanted Tupac dead.
Federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March this year as part of an ongoing sex trafficking probe.
He was arrested on Monday in New York City on unspecified federal charges according to prosecutors
His arrest was made in connection with an ongoing investigation by US homeland security officials, multiple law enforcement sources told the BBC's US partner CBS News.
US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday night.
He said. "Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY."
Diddy’s attorney insists his client is "innocent" of all wrongdoing in that probe, which is being kept under wraps.
In regards to Tupac’s murder case, The Clark County District Attorney’s team has publicly stated that their case currently only centers on Keefe D.
But a legal source said: “No one from the DA’s office is going to say at this stage that Diddy is being considered as part of this murder case.
“The priority is to build as strong an argument to convince a jury beyond doubt that Keefe was the shot caller.
“They feel confident that they have a significant raft of evidence to win that case.”
Keefe’s murder trial was pushed back to March 2025 but investigators are still "not giving up on finding more and more evidence and witnesses."
The lawyer representing Keefe stated that his central defense is that he made up stories about his role in the shooting of Tupac to earn money and gain fame.
Keefe has been fighting colon cancer, claiming the illness was sparked by eating jail food.
He said: "I got cancer. I been in jail eating processed food. “I had colon cancer… they serve all this processed food, they don’t serve no fruit, it’s terrible. Fake potatoes. Fake milk. Fake everything. It ain’t good for an ex-cancer patient. I got it again."
