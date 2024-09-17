Shocking 'Diddy' Arrest Twist: Sean Combs Feds 'Secretly Working with Tupac Shakur Murder Prosecutors Over Gang Activities'

His arrest was made in connection with an ongoing investigation by US homeland security officials, multiple law enforcement sources told the BBC's US partner CBS News.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday night.

He said. "Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY."

Diddy’s attorney insists his client is "innocent" of all wrongdoing in that probe, which is being kept under wraps.

In regards to Tupac’s murder case, The Clark County District Attorney’s team has publicly stated that their case currently only centers on Keefe D.

But a legal source said: “No one from the DA’s office is going to say at this stage that Diddy is being considered as part of this murder case.

“The priority is to build as strong an argument to convince a jury beyond doubt that Keefe was the shot caller.

“They feel confident that they have a significant raft of evidence to win that case.”