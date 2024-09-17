Elle Macpherson Sparks New Cancer Scare Over Holistic Treatment: 'If Even One Cancerous Cell Escapes She's Looking at a Death Sentence'
Elle Macpherson is dicing with death by using holistic cures for her breast cancer, friends fear.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie supermodel, 60, was diagnosed seven years ago following a lumpectomy to remove a growth.
However she chose holistic therapies, rather than recommended traditional medicine, to treat the illness.
But her inner circle believe Macpherson should not have ignored doctors' advice.
A source told the National Enquirer: “The feeling is that Elle is rolling the dice in a big way by going holistic.
“Even if one cancerous cell were to escape from the area, she would be looking at a possible death sentence.
“This isn’t a time to buck your doctor.”
Another source added: “Some people think she's crazy.
“She may be in clinical remission now - and her approach proven to have worked – but the cancer can come roaring back at any time and by then it might be too late to take a more conventional medical approach.”
Macpherson – dubbed The Body – told how was diagnosed with HER2-positive estrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma – a type of breast cancer – seven years ago.
But instead of having a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy and hormone therapy as advised by docs, Macpherson underwent a lumpectomy and rented a house in Phoenix where she could devote “every single minute to healing myself” by following the regimen prescribed by a naturopathic physician, an osteopath, a chiropractor and a holistic dentist.
Also writing in her new book, Macpherson admitted her eldest son Flynn wasn’t happy with her favored cancer treatment.
She wrote: “He wasn't comfortable with my choice at all.
“Yet he (told) me how proud he was of the courage I was showing.”
Elle's decision to treat her cancer holistically also sparked criticism from health chiefs and cancer charities.
Australian TV host Kerri-Anne Kennerley was one of Macpherson’s biggest critics, believing the beauty's public backing for holistic treatments could have deadly consequences around the world.
Kennerley said: “I understand Elle did what she thought was good for her personally, but the very fact she has resisted any other medical treatment absolutely terrifies me.
"Without question, it will result in the future that somebody will take that line and feel confident enough to try and do it themselves naturally, and someone is going to die.”
Macpherson was forced into defending her decision while appearing on an Australian chat show earlier this month.
She said: “Just to be clear, I sought a lot of medical advice.
“It was very interesting, because every doctor has a different opinion on how to treat my specific case of breast cancer.
“There was no clear path and there (were) no guarantees either way.
“So, I just made a decision based on all the information that I gathered and what felt right for me.”
Macpherson added that she was “really pleased” that her decision has sparked conversation because it can lead to more awareness and growth.
She continued: “It’s important to mention that I’m not giving advice to other people. I’m sharing my experience.”
