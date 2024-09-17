Gilgo Beach Horror: Cops Uncover Chilling Details About 'Asian Doe,' Latest Suspected Victim of Long Island Serial Killer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New York authorities have released details about a potential new victim of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The remains of the victim, who was of southern Chinese descent and now referred to by investigators as "Asian Doe," were found in April 2011 in Nassau County, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Source: MEGA Accused Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann kept stomach-churning notes surrounding the murders.

Authorities said the victim may have been a sex worker and possibly died during or before 2006. “Unfortunately, this victim suffered a violent death,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, adding that the victim died from blunt force trauma.

Source: MEGA Law enforcement officials say 'Asian Doe' died from blunt force trauma.

According to Tierney, “Asian Doe” was a biological male found dead on April 4, 2011, in women’s clothing, which included a pair of women’s pants and a bra. The victim is believed to have been between the ages of 17 and 23. The DA’s office has also released several facial reconstructions of “Asian Doe,” depicting what the victim may have looked like prior to the killing.

Source: Gilgo Homicide Task Force/National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Gilgo Beach Asian Does: female version (left); and male version.

Law enforcement have released sketches depicting the victim separately as male and a female since the victim’s gender identification is unclear. The details on “Asian Doe” were also released in four languages besides English: Cantonese, Mandarin, Thai and Bahasa Indonesian. "Prior to 2006, this person had friends, possible classmates or coworkers, and a family — someone must know who they are," Tierney said.

Source: MEGA The suspect was initially charged with the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13, 2023, and has since been accused of killing six women, with the latest charges against him announced in June of this year. In June 2024, authorities filed charges against Heuermann for the alleged murders of Jessica Taylor in 2003 and Sandra Costilla in 1993, RadarOnline.com had reported. He was previously charged with the 2010 deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, RadarOnline.com reported.

Costilla’s body had sharp injuries when found on Nov. 20, 1993, in a wooded area, officials said. A witness discovered Taylor’s body with a “severely obliterated” tattoo on her torso and with her arms cut off on July 26, 2003. The other four women — Waterman, Barthelemy, Costello and Brainard-Barnes — all disappeared between 2007 and 2010. In Dec. 2010, the remains of the women, who worked as online escorts, were all found in an area on Gilgo Beach. The next conference in the case is scheduled for Oct. 16.