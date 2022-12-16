Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Newly Announced Trading Card NFTs PHOTOSHOPPED Using Images From Small Clothing Brands
The images used in Donald Trump’s newly announced trading card NFT venture were seemingly taken and photoshopped from small-scale clothing brands and other images found online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 76-year-old former president announced the release of his new digital trading card NFTs on Thursday in a highly-anticipated statement posted to his social media platform, Truth Social.
In the announcement video, Trump appeared in a superhero costume with red lasers shooting out of his eyes.
He also announced each NFT would sell for a whopping $99, and one lucky buyer would win the opportunity to have dinner with the former commander-in-chief at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
“Better than Lincoln, better than Washington,” Trump said regarding his presidency in one portion of the announcement video. “These cards feature some of the really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career, it’s been very exciting.”
But while Trump offered a sneak peek at the 45,000 different digital trading cards available, the technology website Gizmodo found that the majority of the trading cards featured in Thursday’s announcement video were photoshopped using images from small clothing brands across the country.
In one NFT featuring Trump holding a shotgun while dressed in hunting gear, the outlet found the outfit was an exact match to waders made by a company called Branded.
Another trading card, featuring Trump dressed as a cowboy with what appears to be a sheriff’s badge on his left lapel, showed the former president wearing a leather duster seemingly taken directly from an identical jacket crafted by Scully Sportswear.
Even more surprising was Gizmodo’s finding that the address for the company behind the newly announced NFT auction, NFT INT LLC, was mysteriously linked back to a UPS store in Utah.
NFT INT LCC’s website also emphasized that the profit made from the digital Trump trading cards will not go to the embattled businessman-turned-politician’s newly announced 2024 presidential bid.
“These Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign,” the NFT company wrote. “NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates.”
“NFT INT LLC uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” their statement added.