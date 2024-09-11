Meet Suspected Dark Web Terror ‘Ivan the Troll,' the Alleged Mastermind Fueling the Viral 3D-Printed Gun Craze
Authorities say they have identified John Elik, a 26-year-old gunmaker from Illinois, as a major figure behind the increase of 3D-printed guns, specifically the FGC-9 model, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Known online as "Ivan the Troll," Elik is a prominent member of an online group called Deterrence Dispensed, which distributes free instructions on how to make these guns at home.
The FGC-9, which stands for "F*** Gun Control" and uses 9mm bullets, is now widely used by paramilitaries, extremists and criminal organizations around the world, The New York Times reported.
Elik is a licensed firearms manufacturer and the nephew of a state representative. According to The Times, he has become one of the key proponents of the 3D-printed gun movement, frequently appearing under aliases in online videos and podcasts.
The publication reported his involvement was confirmed through court documents, corporate records and his social media posts. Although Illinois restricts homemade gun components, Elik operates legally as a licensed manufacturer.
The FGC-9, made largely from plastic with some metal parts, is designed to be assembled using a standard 3D printer and basic metalworking skills.
The weapon has gained popularity because it bypasses the usual restrictions on gun ownership, allowing individuals, including those in countries with strict gun control laws, to manufacture firearms at home.
While the technology behind 3D-printed guns isn't new, the FGC-9 has quickly become one of the most common models, appearing in at least 15 countries. Its accessibility and the simplicity of its design make it a favorite among far-right extremists and criminal organizations.
In the UK, even possessing the instruction manual for the FGC-9 is considered a terrorist offense, underscoring the perceived threat these weapons pose.
The FGC-9 has been found in the hands of diverse groups — from neo-Nazis in Spain to insurgents in Myanmar — fueling concerns about the weapon’s reach and impact. Authorities worry that these homemade firearms undermine gun regulations and pose significant challenges to law enforcement.
Colonel Hervé Pétry of the French national gendarmerie expressed concern over the rise of these guns, noting that their accessibility is not just about weaponry but also about spreading a dangerous ideology.
Deterrence Dispensed promotes a radical vision of universal armament as a means to resist perceived tyranny, with slogans that call for people everywhere to arm themselves.
Despite its seemingly basic construction, the FGC-9 is lethal. It's assembled using 3D-printed parts and basic metal components, with instructions freely available online. All that's needed is a 3D printer, some metalworking ability and a few hundred dollars’ worth of materials.
The emergence of the FGC-9 has not only challenged global gun control efforts but also highlighted the intersection of technology, ideology and criminality.
As 3D-printed gun technology continues to evolve, authorities are grappling with how to regulate these untraceable weapons and the movements that support them.
