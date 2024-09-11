Meet Suspected Dark Web Terror ‘Ivan the Troll,' the Alleged Mastermind Fueling the Viral 3D-Printed Gun Craze

Authorities say they have identified John Elik, a 26-year-old gunmaker from Illinois, as a major figure behind the increase of 3D-printed guns, specifically the FGC-9 model, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Known online as "Ivan the Troll," Elik is a prominent member of an online group called Deterrence Dispensed, which distributes free instructions on how to make these guns at home.